The fourth Tuesday of every September is National Voter Registration Day. This year, the holiday falls a month and a half before one of the most crucial elections in modern U.S. history. Typically, every election is critical, but with the COVID-19 pandemic wreaking havoc on our public health, educational system, and economy, the 2020 presidential election has much more at stake.

In addition to the aforementioned crises, Americans remain divided on issues pertaining to police brutality, racism, student loan debts, livable wages, prison reform, reproductive rights, legalizing marijuana, immigration, and much, much more. The 2020 ballot will determine the next steps this country takes in addressing its most prevalent debates. Hence, voters have a tremendous responsibility to select who will lead the U.S. through the next phase of these devastating times. But unless you live in North Dakota, you must register in order to vote. Whether you're submitting your registration application on-line, by mail, or in person, here's a state-by-state list of voting registration deadlines.

Alabama

Online: Oct. 19

Mail-in: postmarked by Oct.19

In person: Oct. 19

Alaska

Online: Oct. 4

Mail-in: postmarked by Oct. 4

In person: Oct. 4

American Samoa

In person: Mon. Oct. 5

Arizona

Online: Oct. 5

Mail-in: postmarked by Oct. 5

In person: Oct. 5

Arkansa

Mail-in: postmarked by Oct. 5

In person: Oct. 5

California

Online: Oct. 19

Mail-in: postmarked by Oct. 19

In person: Nov. 3

Colorado

Online: Oct. 26

Mail-in: postmarked by Oct. 26

In person: Nov. 3

Connecticut

Online: Oct. 27

Mail-in: postmarked Oct. 27

In person: Nov. 3

Delaware

Online: Oct. 10

Mail-in: postmarked by Oct. 10

In person: Oct. 10

D.C.

Mail-in: received by Oct. 13

In person: Nov. 3

Florida

Online: Oct. 5

Mail-in: received by Oct. 5

In person: Oct. 5

Georgia

Online: Oct. 5

Mail-in: received by Oct. 5

In person: Oct. 5

Guam

Online: Oct. 13

Mail-in: received by Oct. 23

In person: Oct. 23

Hawaii

Online: Oct. 5

Mail-in: received by Oct. 5

In person: Nov. 3

Idaho

Online: Oct. 9

Mail-in: received by Oct. 9

In person: Nov. 3

Illinois

Online: Oct. 18

Mail-in: received Oct. 6

In person: Nov. 3

Indiana

Online: Oct. 5

Mail-in: postmarked by Oct. 5

In person: Oct. 5

Iowa

Online: Oct. 24

Mail-in: postmarked by Oct. 24

In person: Nov. 3

Kansas

Online: Oct. 13

Mail-in: postmarked by Oct. 13

In person: Oct. 13

Kentucky

Online: Oct. 5

Mail-in: postmarked by Oct. 5

In person: Oct. 5

Louisiana

Online: Oct. 13

Mail-in: postmarked by Oct. 5

In person: Oct. 5

Maine

Mail-in: received by Oct. 13

In person: Nov. 3

Maryland

Online: Oct. 13

Mail-in: postmarked by Oct. 13

In person: Nov. 3

Massachusetts

Online: Oct. 24

Mail-in: postmarked by Oct. 24

In person: Oct. 24

Michigan

Online: Oct. 19

Mail-in: postmarked by Oct. 19

In person: Nov. 3

Minnesota

Oct. 13 r

Mail-in: received by Oct. 13

In person: Nov. 3

Mississippi

Mail-in: postmarked by Oct. 5

In person: Oct. 5

Missouri

Online: Oct. 7

Mail-in postmarked by Oct. 7

In person: Oct. 7

Montana

Mail-in: postmarked by Oct. 26

In person: Nov. 3

Nebraska

Online: Oct. 16

Mail-in: postmarked by Oct. 16

In person: Oct. 23

Nevada

Online: Oct. 29

Mail-in: postmarked by Oct. 6

In person: Oct. 6

New Hampshire

In person: Tues. Nov. 3

New Jersey

Mail-in: received by Oct. 13

In person: Oct. 13

New Mexico

Online: Oct. 6

Mail-in: postmarked by Oct. 6

In person: Oct. 31

New York

Online: Oct. 9

Mail-in: postmarked by Oct. 9

In person: Oct. 9

North Carolina

Online: Oct. 9

Mail-in: postmarked by Oct. 9

In person: Oct. 31

North Dakota

*This state does not require voter registration

Northern Mariana Islands

In person: Sept. 4

Ohio

Online: Oct. 5

Mail-in: postmarked by Oct. 5

In person: Oct. 5

Oklahoma

Mail-in: postmarked by Oct. 9

In person: Oct. 9

Oregon

Online: Oct. 13

Mail-in: postmarked by Oct. 13

In person: Oct. 13

Pennsylvania

Online: Oct. 19

Mail-in: received by Oct. 19

In person: Oct. 19

Puerto Rico

In person: Sept. 15

Rhode Island

Online: Oct. 4

Mail-in: postmarked by Oct. 4

In person: Oct. 4

South Carolina

Online: Oct. 4

Mail-in: postmarked by Oct. 5

In person: Oct. 2

South Dakota

Mail-in: received by Mon. Oct.19

In person: Mon. Oct. 19

Tennessee

Online: Oct. 5

Mail-in: postmarked by Oct. 5

In person: Oct. 5

Texas

Mail-in: postmarked by Oct. 5

In person: Oct. 5

U.S. Virgin Islands

In person: Oct. 4

Utah

Online: Oct. 23

Mail-in: received by Oct. 23

In person: Nov. 3

Vermont

Online: Oct. 30

Mail-in: received by Oct. 30

In person: Nov. 3

Virginia

Online: Oct. 13

Mail-in: postmarked by Oct. 13

In person: Oct. 13

Washington

Online: Oct. 26

Mail-in: received by Oct. 26

In person: Nov. 3

West Virginia

Online: Oct. 13

Mail-in: postmarked by Oct. 13

In person: Oct. 13

Wisconsin

Online: Oct. 14

Mail-in: postmarked by Oct. 14

In person: Nov. 3

Wyoming

Mail-in: received by Oct.19

In person: Nov. 3

Registering to vote has never been easier, with 19 states allowing voters to complete in-person registrations on election day. But don’t procrastinate. The sooner voters register, the better. Also, we’re not just voting for a president, there are 35 senatorial seats up for grabs. Come through and make your voice heard.

Source: https://vote.gov/. Due to COVID-19, there may be changes to when, where, and how you vote in your upcoming elections. Check with your state election site for more information. And don’t forget to visit Complex’s Pull Up & Vote site—where you can double-check your registration, register to vote if you haven’t, and request a mail-in ballot.