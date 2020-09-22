The fourth Tuesday of every September is National Voter Registration Day. This year, the holiday falls a month and a half before one of the most crucial elections in modern U.S. history. Typically, every election is critical, but with the COVID-19 pandemic wreaking havoc on our public health, educational system, and economy, the 2020 presidential election has much more at stake.
In addition to the aforementioned crises, Americans remain divided on issues pertaining to police brutality, racism, student loan debts, livable wages, prison reform, reproductive rights, legalizing marijuana, immigration, and much, much more. The 2020 ballot will determine the next steps this country takes in addressing its most prevalent debates. Hence, voters have a tremendous responsibility to select who will lead the U.S. through the next phase of these devastating times. But unless you live in North Dakota, you must register in order to vote. Whether you're submitting your registration application on-line, by mail, or in person, here's a state-by-state list of voting registration deadlines.
Alabama
- Online: Oct. 19
- Mail-in: postmarked by Oct.19
- In person: Oct. 19
Alaska
- Online: Oct. 4
- Mail-in: postmarked by Oct. 4
- In person: Oct. 4
American Samoa
- In person: Mon. Oct. 5
Arizona
- Online: Oct. 5
- Mail-in: postmarked by Oct. 5
- In person: Oct. 5
Arkansa
- Mail-in: postmarked by Oct. 5
- In person: Oct. 5
California
- Online: Oct. 19
- Mail-in: postmarked by Oct. 19
- In person: Nov. 3
Colorado
- Online: Oct. 26
- Mail-in: postmarked by Oct. 26
- In person: Nov. 3
Connecticut
- Online: Oct. 27
- Mail-in: postmarked Oct. 27
- In person: Nov. 3
Delaware
- Online: Oct. 10
- Mail-in: postmarked by Oct. 10
- In person: Oct. 10
D.C.
- Mail-in: received by Oct. 13
- In person: Nov. 3
Florida
- Online: Oct. 5
- Mail-in: received by Oct. 5
- In person: Oct. 5
Georgia
- Online: Oct. 5
- Mail-in: received by Oct. 5
- In person: Oct. 5
Guam
- Online: Oct. 13
- Mail-in: received by Oct. 23
- In person: Oct. 23
Hawaii
- Online: Oct. 5
- Mail-in: received by Oct. 5
- In person: Nov. 3
Idaho
- Online: Oct. 9
- Mail-in: received by Oct. 9
- In person: Nov. 3
Illinois
- Online: Oct. 18
- Mail-in: received Oct. 6
- In person: Nov. 3
Indiana
- Online: Oct. 5
- Mail-in: postmarked by Oct. 5
- In person: Oct. 5
Iowa
- Online: Oct. 24
- Mail-in: postmarked by Oct. 24
- In person: Nov. 3
Kansas
- Online: Oct. 13
- Mail-in: postmarked by Oct. 13
- In person: Oct. 13
Kentucky
- Online: Oct. 5
- Mail-in: postmarked by Oct. 5
- In person: Oct. 5
Louisiana
- Online: Oct. 13
- Mail-in: postmarked by Oct. 5
- In person: Oct. 5
Maine
- Mail-in: received by Oct. 13
- In person: Nov. 3
Maryland
- Online: Oct. 13
- Mail-in: postmarked by Oct. 13
- In person: Nov. 3
Massachusetts
- Online: Oct. 24
- Mail-in: postmarked by Oct. 24
- In person: Oct. 24
Michigan
- Online: Oct. 19
- Mail-in: postmarked by Oct. 19
- In person: Nov. 3
Minnesota
- Oct. 13 r
- Mail-in: received by Oct. 13
- In person: Nov. 3
Mississippi
- Mail-in: postmarked by Oct. 5
- In person: Oct. 5
Missouri
- Online: Oct. 7
- Mail-in postmarked by Oct. 7
- In person: Oct. 7
Montana
- Mail-in: postmarked by Oct. 26
- In person: Nov. 3
Nebraska
- Online: Oct. 16
- Mail-in: postmarked by Oct. 16
- In person: Oct. 23
Nevada
- Online: Oct. 29
- Mail-in: postmarked by Oct. 6
- In person: Oct. 6
New Hampshire
- In person: Tues. Nov. 3
New Jersey
- Mail-in: received by Oct. 13
- In person: Oct. 13
New Mexico
- Online: Oct. 6
- Mail-in: postmarked by Oct. 6
- In person: Oct. 31
New York
- Online: Oct. 9
- Mail-in: postmarked by Oct. 9
- In person: Oct. 9
North Carolina
- Online: Oct. 9
- Mail-in: postmarked by Oct. 9
- In person: Oct. 31
North Dakota
*This state does not require voter registration
Northern Mariana Islands
- In person: Sept. 4
Ohio
- Online: Oct. 5
- Mail-in: postmarked by Oct. 5
- In person: Oct. 5
Oklahoma
- Mail-in: postmarked by Oct. 9
- In person: Oct. 9
Oregon
- Online: Oct. 13
- Mail-in: postmarked by Oct. 13
- In person: Oct. 13
Pennsylvania
- Online: Oct. 19
- Mail-in: received by Oct. 19
- In person: Oct. 19
Puerto Rico
- In person: Sept. 15
Rhode Island
- Online: Oct. 4
- Mail-in: postmarked by Oct. 4
- In person: Oct. 4
South Carolina
- Online: Oct. 4
- Mail-in: postmarked by Oct. 5
- In person: Oct. 2
South Dakota
- Mail-in: received by Mon. Oct.19
- In person: Mon. Oct. 19
Tennessee
- Online: Oct. 5
- Mail-in: postmarked by Oct. 5
- In person: Oct. 5
Texas
- Mail-in: postmarked by Oct. 5
- In person: Oct. 5
U.S. Virgin Islands
- In person: Oct. 4
Utah
- Online: Oct. 23
- Mail-in: received by Oct. 23
- In person: Nov. 3
Vermont
- Online: Oct. 30
- Mail-in: received by Oct. 30
- In person: Nov. 3
Virginia
- Online: Oct. 13
- Mail-in: postmarked by Oct. 13
- In person: Oct. 13
Washington
- Online: Oct. 26
- Mail-in: received by Oct. 26
- In person: Nov. 3
West Virginia
- Online: Oct. 13
- Mail-in: postmarked by Oct. 13
- In person: Oct. 13
Wisconsin
- Online: Oct. 14
- Mail-in: postmarked by Oct. 14
- In person: Nov. 3
Wyoming
- Mail-in: received by Oct.19
- In person: Nov. 3
Registering to vote has never been easier, with 19 states allowing voters to complete in-person registrations on election day. But don’t procrastinate. The sooner voters register, the better. Also, we’re not just voting for a president, there are 35 senatorial seats up for grabs. Come through and make your voice heard.
Source: https://vote.gov/. Due to COVID-19, there may be changes to when, where, and how you vote in your upcoming elections. Check with your state election site for more information. And don’t forget to visit Complex’s Pull Up & Vote site—where you can double-check your registration, register to vote if you haven’t, and request a mail-in ballot.