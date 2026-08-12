Aaliyah Chavez Wears Her 'Mexico' Nike Kobe 6 PE

Several player-exclusive colorways of the beloved Nike Kobe 6 have surfaced in recent months, including pairs from the likes of reigning NBA champion Jalen Brunson and WNBA star Caitlin Clark. Joining that list is Oklahoma Sooners guard Aaliyah Chavez, who was spotted in a Mexico-themed colorway.

Chavez’s Kobe 6 PE was unveiled by her on Instagram back in spring, coinciding with the NCAA’s March Madness tournament, but the star guard was also spotted wearing them yesterday during off-season training. In the images captured by @jhillshotthat on Instagram, we see that her “Mexico” Kobe 6 PE sports a predominantly white upper and has a mismatched color scheme with green accents on the left shoe and red on the right. The pair also has brown accents on the tongue’s Sheath logo and the Swoosh on the sides. Completing the look is a gum brown outsole.

As expected, Chavez’s Kobe 6 PE likely won’t ever hit retail but grab a closer look at the style below.