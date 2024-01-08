Tyrese Haliburton on the Changing of the Guard in the NBA: 'I Just Lost to LeBron'

But yeah, when you go on the road, it's no surprise at this point that I've moved up to the top of scouting reports on games. I'm the No. 1 focus individually, I'm kind of the straw that stirs the drink if that makes sense. So that's cool that I have that target on my back and my team understands that as well. They understand that not just me individually but us as a team, teams are seeing us have success and they want that. Teams wanted to win the In-Season Tournament too. Teams want to be competing in the championship and all that stuff. So, yeah, that target is definitely on all of our backs at this point and you saw that after the tournament, we went through a little bit of a skid because teams are bringing their A-games and we're lagging whether it was fatigue or just not prepared or whatever. So we're just trying to get back to playing the right way for sure.

We've heard LeBron speak to the struggles the Lakers have had after the In-Season Tournament. You just spoke to the struggles as well. Was there a little bit of a wrench thrown in the typical flow of NBA season? Did it really affect you guys negatively to say?

I think so a little bit. Usually in the NBA, the longer trip take is for 12 days. Usually if it's a 12-day trip for us, we're going to the west coast and we're going to go play Sacramento, Phoenix, both Los Angeles teams, Portland, right? You're on the west coast the whole time. So you're getting used to the time zones and a lot of stuff. For us, we played a home game against the Celtics and flew the next day to Vegas. We were there for three or four days in that time zone. I was waking up at like seven in the morning every day. Then you're playing at a high-level, competitive basketball with all these eyes, all these fans in the arena, sellouts, all this stuff and then fly to Detroit for the Pistons. You know what I mean? It's different. I'm not using that as an excuse by any means. We're NBA players, you have to adjust, but there was definitely some rest needed for us as a group.

I think the Lakers and the Pacers would probably both agree with each other in the sense of moving forward with the tournament. Obviously it's the first year, so it's a little bit of an adjustment. But I would love to see if whoever makes it to the championship game gets a couple of days until they get back to their regular schedule. I'm not the scheduling guy. I don't know how to plan all that, but I think that it's a little needed just because of the fatigue that comes with playing it in such highly-competitive games.

With your stardom picking up on the court, you’ve been gaining more attention off of it as well. You recently went viral for bumping into Booker T before a home game. Were you a huge wrestling fan growing up? And if so like was Booker T one of those guys you looked at a lot or you just recognized him at the game and had to speak?

I was a giant wrestling fan growing up. I'm still a giant wrestling fan. I'm trying to plan most of my summer already and a lot of it is damn, I gotta get to a WWE event because I love that stuff. It's so much fun for me to be there. But yeah, I definitely was a big fan of Booker T because as a black kid there weren't a ton of black wrestlers, you know what I mean? Like Shelton Benjamin, Booker T, Bobby Lashley, Mark Henry. And after that it's kind of like there wasn't a ton and I think that representation matters. And it's a lot different now. I think as a black kid, you see there's a lot more black wrestlers and I think that a lot of those black wrestlers were who black kids looked up to. So representation definitely matters.