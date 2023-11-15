Here's Why CJ Stroud Should Win NFL MVP as a Rookie

In a season where most of the NFL's top quarterbacks are having subpar years by their standards, CJ Stroud has excelled individually and lifted the Texans into the playoff picture in his rookie season. He is not only a lock for Offensive Rookie of the Year honors, but he should be considered the front-runner for MVP honors.

The Houston Texans spent the last two seasons winning seven total games, placing them in position to draft Stroud with the second overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft. In desperate need of a reset and a new franchise quarterback after the Deshaun Watson debacle, Stroud has not just been that, but has also been a godsend for the franchise. The Texans currently sit at 5-4, good enough for second place in the AFC South and just one game behind the division-leading Jacksonville Jaguars. If the playoffs started today, the Texans would be in for the first time since 2019, and would be by far the biggest surprise of the NFL season.