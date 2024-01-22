The Most Disappointing NFL Teams Since 2004, Ranked

Richard Rodriguez / Getty Images

Winning a Super Bowl is arguably the hardest team task in sports. You don't have the luxury of playing a seven-game series where you can lose a few times and still recover. One bad game and your season is over. Over the years, we've witnessed some of the most talented NFL teams fall short of their goal of hoisting the Lombardi Trophy.







While it is difficult to be the last team standing (just ask the Buffalo Bills), the cream will usually rise to the top. We've seen more recently with the dominance of Pat Mahomes that is it certainly possible achieve consistent success and live up to expectations year to year. But in the past 20 years, there have been many teams that have failed to live up to the hype.





Whether it's stacking your roster in the offseason to build up the hype like the 2011 Dream Team Eagles or dominating opponents up until the final game like the 2007 Patriots, disappointment can come in many forms. With that being said, we ranked the most disappointing teams of the past two decades. For the Dallas Cowboys, you can easily say the past 25 years have been a disappointment following their success in the '90s but for the sake of the list, we split their failures up.