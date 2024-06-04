Cameron Brink Wants WNBA Vets to Get The Respect They Deserve

With all of that basketball being played, have you hit a wall already or believe that you are going to hit one? And if so, how do you best prepare for it and push through?

If we are being honest, that’s just a realistic expectation. Everyone plateau’s, hits a speed bump, and I’ve definitely hit mini-ones so far. There have definitely been days where there are tears and hardships because it’s such an adjustment. But I think that’s mainly because I care, and even on my hard days I want to make an impact and put forth my best effort. So there will be days that are harder than others where I will hit a wall harder than others, but continuing to surround myself with the right people.

My teammates have been great. The coaching staff has been supportive. And just knowing at the end of the day it’s just a game and it’s not the end of the world.

Your rookie class has garnered a lot of attention and has added to the upswing that the WNBA has been on for the last few years. How does it feel to be apart of this moment and can you feel the energy in real time that surrounds the league?

Yeah, it really does feel like history. I do feel like when I step away from it I’ll see the bigger picture and the impact that my class is making. But what I appreciate is the fact that people are becoming more privy to these great veterans that we have in the league. Like, obviously Caitlin [Clark] is doing really well, I don’t care what anyone says, she is doing well. Angel [Reese] is doing well, Alissa Pili had a huge game the other night. Kate Martin is doing her thing with the Aces, so I'm really proud of all of us.

But at the end of the day, I think people need to wake up to the fact that there are a lot of veterans and women that are putting in work for us to be where we are today.

Speaking of veterans, you recently spoke on how Tina Charles handed it to you earlier this season. Is there anybody else that you have played so far that you watched growing up and realized “wow, there is really levels to this?”

Definitely A’ja Wilson. She is unstoppable. Diana Taurasi for sure. She went off for like 31 points the other night against us and was cracking jokes and giving the refs hell the whole time. I just respect the hell out of her. We play Breanna Stewart and the Liberty coming up, and it’s so many amazing players. It’s just been inspiring, and I have a lot of admiration for them.

Have you caught yourself being a fan on the court when facing any of these stars that you might have watched growing up? Or have you not allowed yourself to be caught up in the moment and just go out there and hoop?

I think with hoopers, you always show respect where it’s due. Before the game we give hugs and props and dap somebody up. But then once the jump ball goes up, which I am going to win, it’s game on. So it’s jus the spirit of competition for sure.