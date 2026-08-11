Von Miller has done some nice work while trying to speak some free-agency interest into existence. The 37-year-old edge rusher is still sitting on the free agency market as training camp intensifies, waiting for the right phone call. Despite being in the twilight of his career, the eight-time Pro Bowler hasn't lost his flair for the dramatic.

Coming off a surprisingly productive nine-sack season with the Washington Commanders in 2025, Miller is making his presence felt as a free agent, while making his interest in one specific team very apparent. The ultimate question isn't whether Miller still has gas left in the tank. It's which team will ultimately take the bait and sign the pass-rusher?

Von Miller’s Dallas Cowboys Push Continues

If there's one team that loves a splashy, headline-grabbing move, it's Jerry Jones and the Dallas Cowboys. Miller likely knows that, but he also has plenty of incentive to want to land in Dallas. A native of DeSoto, Texas, Miller previously expressed interest to RJ Ochoa of Blogging The Boys in early July, citing the easy travel for his parents to get to home games.

That subtle approach didn’t last through training camp, though. Over the weekend, Miller posted an edited image of Dak Prescott holding the Vince Lombardi Trophy to Instagram Stories. He added the words, “Why not?...” to the photo.

However, even if teams can never have too many pass-rushers, it doesn’t appear the Cowboys are ready to add Miller. If they were, the deal likely would have either been discussed or completed. The front office hasn't made any serious inquiry that’s been made public, so for now, Miller’s interest in the Cowboys doesn’t appear to be anything more than that.