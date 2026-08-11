Von Miller has done some nice work while trying to speak some free-agency interest into existence. The 37-year-old edge rusher is still sitting on the free agency market as training camp intensifies, waiting for the right phone call. Despite being in the twilight of his career, the eight-time Pro Bowler hasn't lost his flair for the dramatic.
Coming off a surprisingly productive nine-sack season with the Washington Commanders in 2025, Miller is making his presence felt as a free agent, while making his interest in one specific team very apparent. The ultimate question isn't whether Miller still has gas left in the tank. It's which team will ultimately take the bait and sign the pass-rusher?
Von Miller’s Dallas Cowboys Push Continues
If there's one team that loves a splashy, headline-grabbing move, it's Jerry Jones and the Dallas Cowboys. Miller likely knows that, but he also has plenty of incentive to want to land in Dallas. A native of DeSoto, Texas, Miller previously expressed interest to RJ Ochoa of Blogging The Boys in early July, citing the easy travel for his parents to get to home games.
That subtle approach didn’t last through training camp, though. Over the weekend, Miller posted an edited image of Dak Prescott holding the Vince Lombardi Trophy to Instagram Stories. He added the words, “Why not?...” to the photo.
However, even if teams can never have too many pass-rushers, it doesn’t appear the Cowboys are ready to add Miller. If they were, the deal likely would have either been discussed or completed. The front office hasn't made any serious inquiry that’s been made public, so for now, Miller’s interest in the Cowboys doesn’t appear to be anything more than that.
Von Miller’s Pitch for a Reunion and Other Potential Fits
Dallas isn't the only team on Miller's wish list. Just days before his Prescott post, Miller poured gasoline on the Buffalo Bills reunion rumors. He shared an image of himself rocking Buffalo gear in the team’s locker room that read, "Unfinished business” as part of the caption. The Bills famously cut ties with him before the 2025 campaign to escape his mammoth contract, but bringing him back on a team-friendly, situational deal could be something to consider.
If Buffalo and Dallas aren't biting, where else could the veteran pass-rusher find a home in 2026? Bleacher Report recently tabbed the Philadelphia Eagles as a potential fit for Miller, noting that a reunion with his former defensive coordinator Vic Fangio could be a match.
And after all, maybe some interest from the Eagles in Miller could ignite Jones and the Cowboys’ interest as well.
And then there are the Denver Broncos, his original stomping grounds. While they aren't legitimate contenders in the eyes of many, bringing Miller home for a farewell tour could make for a fun storyline.
Miller proved last year he can still get to the quarterback in limited action. Now, we just wait to see if a team decides to make the move before the 2026 season gets underway.
As things currently stand, Miller could make sense for any team above, especially when considering their Super Bowl odds. The latest update ahead of preseason has the Bills with the second-best Super Bowl odds at +900 on Fanatics, while the Eagles are No. 7 at +1600. Then a bit further down the list, are the Broncos at +2000 and Cowboys at +2500.
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