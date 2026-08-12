It's hard being a rapper in 2026. Now try being a successful one. It can feel daunting with all the different tools you need to learn. Near the top of that list is YouTube—the No. 1 platform for posting and watching videos.

But YouTube Music is here to help. That's why they're launching a new series called Avenues, framed around learning some of the tricks of the trade for popping off on YouTube.

The series, which is launching on August 19th, is designed to hand artists from underrepresented eras the tools and industry access those with machines typically get.

Wall0267, from the Million Dollaz Worth of Game podcast, knows a thing or two about YouTube, and he's one of the hosts, as well as Brittany Lewis, YouTube's Artist Partnerships Lead.

For the first season, the lineup is stacked with artists who have already popped. The includes sit-down interviews with the series will feature artists like DaBaby, Concrete Boys, Rich The Kid, Bunny B, and more breaking down their journey while also providing free game.