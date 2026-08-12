Key Takeaways
- YouTube is launching a new series called Avenues to give underrepresented rap talent the tools, mentorship, and industry access usually reserved for insiders so they can blow up on the platform.
- Hosted by Wallo267 of Million Dollaz Worth of Game and YouTube Artist Partnerships lead Brittany Lewis, the show features artists like DaBaby, Concrete Boys, Rich The Kid, and Bun B breaking down their journeys and sharing practical game.
- Wallo267 says the series is about opening doors and reflecting where culture is headed, while Lewis frames it as handing over the full playbook, with the first episode dropping August 19.
It's hard being a rapper in 2026. Now try being a successful one. It can feel daunting with all the different tools you need to learn. Near the top of that list is YouTube—the No. 1 platform for posting and watching videos.
But YouTube Music is here to help. That's why they're launching a new series called Avenues, framed around learning some of the tricks of the trade for popping off on YouTube.
The series, which is launching on August 19th, is designed to hand artists from underrepresented eras the tools and industry access those with machines typically get.
Wall0267, from the Million Dollaz Worth of Game podcast, knows a thing or two about YouTube, and he's one of the hosts, as well as Brittany Lewis, YouTube's Artist Partnerships Lead.
For the first season, the lineup is stacked with artists who have already popped. The includes sit-down interviews with the series will feature artists like DaBaby, Concrete Boys, Rich The Kid, Bunny B, and more breaking down their journey while also providing free game.
"What we're building on YouTube is different," Wallo267 said in a statement. "We're introducing fresh talent, fresh perspectives, and an energy that reflects where culture is headed. This platform is about opening doors, giving people an avenue to be seen, and showing what's possible when you invest in the next wave of creators."
In the same statement, Lewis framed the initiative as more than symbolic support. "We're not just opening doors, but handing over the playbook," she said, adding that Avenues is built on the idea that "you can't teach what you don't know, and you can't lead where you don't go."
The series kicks off on August 19th. Watch the teaser trailer below.