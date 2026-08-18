Willow Smith Brings Her ‘Free Human Spirit’ to Free People’s Fall Campaign

According to WWD, the new images lean into Smith’s signature anything-goes style. Delicate fabrics collide with structured plaids, while loose silhouettes and unexpected proportions give Free People’s familiar boho look a distinctly Willow spin. “I’ve loved Free People for a very long time,” Smith said in a statement. “The idea of Free People is woven into the idea of the free human spirit, and that’s something I’ve always connected with.”

Willow Smith is taking her free-spirit era straight into fashion. The 25-year-old stars in Free People’s Fall 2026 campaign, bringing her own mix of bohemian romance and rock-star edge to a collection packed with lace, plaid, oversized layers, accessories, and shoes. Shot by photographer Zoey Grossman, the campaign marks the latest chapter in a Willow-Free People partnership that has quickly grown well beyond clothes.

And Free People didn’t simply hire Willow for a fall campaign. The brand has been riding with her through her latest musical chapter, too. In July, Free People presented the Brooklyn listening party for The Thread, Smith’s lastest studio album, at Public Records in Boerum Hill.

Fans got an early listen to the record before Smith sat down for a Q&A. Free People also worked with Five Towers to produce her performance video for The Thread, which Smith directed herself.

That overlap was part of the plan. “From the very beginning, this partnership extended beyond a traditional campaign,” Free People chief marketing officer Jack Reynolds said. “Supporting Willow’s creative vision across music, events and fashion allowed us to build something that feels authentic to both her artistry and the Free People spirit.”

Reynolds also credited Smith’s “creativity, individuality and authenticity” for making the partnership click.

The Free People campaign adds another major fashion credit to an already stacked year. Smith recently joined Jisoo and Anya Taylor-Joy as faces of Dior Beauty’s Dior Addict Glass Lipstick campaign, following previous work with Chanel, Acne Studios, Marc Jacobs, Maison Margiela, Moncler, Stuart Weitzman, and Onitsuka Tiger.