Google Just Bet $10 Million on Spirit Airlines' Data to Help Train AI Models

According to bankruptcy court filings obtained by NewsNation, the dataset contains roughly 100 million emails and 500 million Microsoft Teams messages, along with spreadsheets, calendars, financial databases, presentations and other corporate records generated during Spirit Airlines' years in business. Passenger profiles and frequent-flyer information are not included in the sale.

Spirit Airlines may no longer be flying, but one of the company's remaining assets has found an unexpected buyer: Google. The tech giant has agreed to pay $10 million for a massive collection of the defunct airline's internal business data, which it plans to use to improve its products and train artificial intelligence models.

The sheer amount of employee-generated material involved makes the deal unusual. Spirit's files cover areas including marketing, human resources, project management, audits, and company finances, potentially giving Google a huge dataset built from the day-to-day workings of a real corporation.

Google says it won't receive personally identifiable information from Spirit's records. An independent third party will scrub the material before it is transferred, and court filings state that the buyer may not attempt to identify individuals represented in the dataset.

"We acquired part of an enterprise dataset from Spirit Airlines, which can be helpful in improving our products and AI models," a Google spokesperson said. "We will not receive any personal information from this dataset."

The $10 million deal came through a bankruptcy auction, in which Google beat out AI-powered hiring company Mercor, which reportedly submitted the next-highest bid of $7.5 million. A federal bankruptcy judge still needs to approve the sale before Google can take possession of the data. A hearing initially scheduled for Aug. 19 was postponed until Sept. 9 after the Association of Flight Attendants-CWA objected and sought additional protections for employee data.

It's another unusual chapter in Spirit's breakup following its collapse earlier this year. The ultra-low-cost carrier stopped flying in May after its second Chapter 11 bankruptcy failed to produce a viable path forward. Spirit had spent months slashing routes and jobs while trying to overcome mounting losses, higher fuel prices, and years of operational problems.