Kevin Garnett’s No. 21 to Hit Target Center Rafters in 2027 Ceremony

Garnett, already honored by the Celtics with his No. 5 retired, becomes just the second Timberwolves player to receive the distinction after Malik Sealy, recognizing his MVP run, eight straight playoff trips, and Hall of Fame career launched in Minnesota.

The move follows years of tension between Garnett and former owner Glen Taylor, with new owners Alex Rodriguez and Marc Lore rebuilding the relationship and bringing Garnett back as a team ambassador.

The Minnesota Timberwolves will retire Kevin Garnett’s iconic No. 21 jersey on Feb. 28, 2027, after a home game against the Boston Celtics, finally cementing his legacy in the Target Center rafters.

Kevin Garnett is finally getting his place in the Target Center rafters. According to The Grio, the Minnesota Timberwolves will retire Garnett’s iconic No. 21 on February 28, 2027, following a home game against the Boston Celtics. The ceremony will close one of the longest-running pieces of unfinished business between the Hall of Famer and the franchise he transformed during his career. Garnett became an NBA champion with Boston in 2008 after leaving Minnesota, and the Celtics retired his No. 5 in 2022. Now, nearly five years later, the Timberwolves will give Garnett the same honor in the city where he became an NBA superstar.

Garnett will be only the second player in Minnesota Timberwolves history to have his number retired. No. 2 was previously retired in honor of Malik Sealy, Garnett’s former teammate and close friend who died in a car crash in 2000. For years, there was little indication Garnett’s ceremony would ever happen. His relationship with the Timberwolves deteriorated after his playing career, following a falling-out with former owner Glen Taylor. Garnett made it clear he did not want his jersey retired under Taylor’s ownership, leaving No. 21 conspicuously absent from the rafters despite Garnett owning virtually every major franchise record. That changed after Alex Rodriguez and Marc Lore took control of the organization. The new ownership group began rebuilding the relationship with Garnett, eventually bringing him back into the fold as a team ambassador with a business-focused role involving community initiatives, fan engagement, and content development. The thaw became visible in April when Garnett returned to Target Center for Minnesota’s final regular-season game, his first appearance at the arena since 2018.