Yung Baby Tate

Related:
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Featured

Latest Stories

Baby Tate
Music

Baby Tate Claims She Owes Warner Music $1.5 Million

She posted a GoFundMe link for her boyfriend after his car was stolen.

Trey Alston461 days ago
Baby Tate and 2 Chainz in "Ain't No Love"
Music

Baby Tate Enlists 2 Chainz for New Song and Video "Ain't No Love"

Ahead of the release of her mixtape 'Mani/Pedi,' which drops next Friday, Baby Tate returns with a video for her new 2 Chainz-featuring single "Ain't No Love."

Brad Callas1401 days ago
Cover art for Bruised Soundtrack
Music

Listen to the 'Bruised' Soundtrack f/ Cardi B, City Girls, Saweetie, and More

The official soundtrack to 'Bruised' has arrived with appearances from Cardi B—who executive produced the album—City Girls, Saweetie, H.E.R., Latto, and more.

tara mahadevan1709 days ago
princess
Music

Princess Nokia Connects With Yung Baby Tate on New Track “Boys Are From Mars”

Princess Nokia and Yung Baby Tate join forces for their new fun, high energy song "Boys Are From Mars" as Nokia prepares to kick off her first US tour.

Jordan Rose1765 days ago
dreamville
Music

Dreamville Drops "Don't Hit Me Right Now" Video f/ Bas, Cozz, Yung Baby Tate, Buddy, and Guapdad4000

Following the release of the video for "LamboTruck," J. Cole's Dreamville has dropped another video for a track from 'Revenge of the Dreamers III​​​​​​​.'

Joe Price2257 days ago
Advertisement
Rappers To Watch In 2020
Music

Rappers to Watch in 2020

From 2KBABY to Pop Smoke to Rod Wave, these are the 25 up and coming rappers you need to look out for in 2020.

Eric Skelton2384 days ago

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App