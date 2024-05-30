The 10 Best Style Releases to Buy This Week: Supreme x Ducati, Aimé Leon Dore x Rimowa, and More
From Supreme x Ducati to the latest from London's Corteiz, here is a closer look at all of this week's best style releases.
You might not be able to afford a Ducati, but at least you should be able to justify some of these pieces from the motorcycle brand's new Supreme collab.
If racing gear isn't your thing, there are plenty of other great drops to consider this week. If you're looking for some forever luggage and still have some budget left over after booking that summer vacation, Aimé Leon Dore collaborated with Rimowa to create green and gold versions of its timeless cabin and trunk. Corteiz is dropping off over 20 new pieces ranging from tracksuits to denim jackets. Revenge is celebrating its eighth anniversary through an exclusive drop on Complex SHOP. And don't forget to get out some emerging brands like Kody Phillips and Better Days.
Get all of the details on how to secure this week's best drops below.
