The 10 Best Style Releases to Buy This Week: Supreme x Ducati, Aimé Leon Dore x Rimowa, and More

From Supreme x Ducati to the latest from London's Corteiz, here is a closer look at all of this week's best style releases.

May 30, 2024
Via Supreme

You might not be able to afford a Ducati, but at least you should be able to justify some of these pieces from the motorcycle brand's new Supreme collab. 


If racing gear isn't your thing, there are plenty of other great drops to consider this week. If you're looking for some forever luggage and still have some budget left over after booking that summer vacation, Aimé Leon Dore collaborated with Rimowa to create green and gold versions of its timeless cabin and trunk. Corteiz is dropping off over 20 new pieces ranging from tracksuits to denim jackets. Revenge is celebrating its eighth anniversary through an exclusive drop on Complex SHOP. And don't forget to get out some emerging brands like Kody Phillips and Better Days. 


Get all of the details on how to secure this week's best drops below. 

Via Supreme

You might not be able to afford a Ducati, but at least you should be able to justify some of these pieces from the motorcycle brand's new Supreme collab. 


If racing gear isn't your thing, there are plenty of other great drops to consider this week. If you're looking for some forever luggage and still have some budget left over after booking that summer vacation, Aimé Leon Dore collaborated with Rimowa to create green and gold versions of its timeless cabin and trunk. Corteiz is dropping off over 20 new pieces ranging from tracksuits to denim jackets. Revenge is celebrating its eighth anniversary through an exclusive drop on Complex SHOP. And don't forget to get out some emerging brands like Kody Phillips and Better Days. 


Get all of the details on how to secure this week's best drops below. 

Supreme x Ducati

Man wearing a red Ducati jacket with patches, a red hoodie, a red cap with the bill pulled down over his eyes, and dark sunglasses
Via Supreme

Release Date: May 30
Where to Buy It: Supreme stores and supreme.com
Price: TBD

Supreme's latest collaborator is Italian motorcycle brand Ducati. Of course, Supreme got to make its own Streetfighter V4 S, as well as official racing suits and helmets. The more wearable items that people will actually be able to get their hands on include racing-inspired, logo-covered gear like padded hooded jackets, tracksuits, jerseys, and T-shirts. 

Aimé Leon Dore x Rimowa

Via Aimé Leon Dore

Release Date: May 31
Where to Buy It: aimeleondore.com and rimowa.com
Price: $2,670-$3,880

Aimé Leon Dore is making sure its fans are ready for summer vacation. The brand has collaborated with renowned luxury luggage brand Rimowa on a cabin and chest. Each is dressed in green with gold-plated hardware and brown leather handles. The nylon liners of each are covered in a custom print consisting of Greek stamps. 

Corteiz

Kody Phillips

Via Kody Phillips

Release Date: Available now
Where to Buy It: kodyphillips.com
Price: $142-$246

Kody Phillips has recently debuted his first collection, which offers a fresh take on classic workwear staples. Items include 15-pocket cargo pants in black waxed cotton and classic olive green ripstop, waxed black double knee pants, cropped canvas jackets with various pockets arranged across the body, and a boxy flannel with raw hems.  

Revenge

Via Revenge

Release Date: May 31
Where to Buy It: Complex SHOP
Price: $48-$148

Revenge is continuing its eight-year anniversary celebration with a capsule releasing exclusively on Complex SHOP. The release will consist of six items that you can only get from the Complex SHOP: Spine Tee Cement, Spine Tee Black, Tribal Denim Shorts Indigo, Tribal Cross Denim Pant Indigo, Tribal Cross Denim Jacket Indigo, and Tribal Skull Studded Zip Black. Any Revenge fans who missed out on the archive sale this past weekend can also look forward to anniversary mystery boxes that will be filled with fan-favorites and high-value items from throughout the brand's history.

Wildside Yohji Yamamoto x God's True Cashmere

Via Wildside Yohji Yamamoto

Release Date: Available now
Where to Buy It: wildside-online.com
Price: $2,800

God's True Cashmere, a brand co-founded by Brad Pitt and Sat Hari, has collaborated with Yohji Yamamoto's Wildside. Two different 100% cashmere button-ups are available. The first features panels of plum-colored tartan and black fabric. Its snap buttons are made of rose quartz. The second is a classic western shirt with a burgundy yoke and a black body. 

Better Days

Via Better Days

Release Date: May 31
Where to Buy It: betterdaysla.com
Price: TBD

After being recently being spotted on Young Thug in the courtroom, rising Los Angeles streetwear brand Better Days is back with a new season. The first delivery from its "Better Luck Next Time" collection includes paint-splattered jeans, airbrush-inspired graphic T-shirts, frayed denim shorts, cropped logo T-shirts, and more. 

Donny Diaz x Johnny Matcha

Via Donny Diaz

Release Date: May 29
Where to Buy It: donnydiaz-la.com
Price: $99

Donny Diaz teamed Johnny Matcha to create some limited edition T-shirts. Charcoal and cement grey options feature matcha green text on the front and back. The first 50 orders will come packaged with a 20g bag of Johnny Matcha's AI Blend.

La Fam

Via La Fam

Release Date: Available now
Where to Buy It: lafamamsterdam.com
Price: $255

Amsterdam-based streetwear brand La Fam has recently debuted a new take on one of its popular Distressed Jacket. This variation is constructed of white leather. Details include two front flap pockets, buckle around the neck, clasp on the chest for your keys, and "La Fam" embroidered across the chest in the brand's signature font. 

MCM

Via MCM

Release Date: May 29
Where to Buy It: MCM stores and mcmworldwide.com
Price: $350-$1,390

MCM is celebrating the 2024 Euro Cup in Germany with a new six-piece collection. Classic soccer gear like shorts and jerseys incorporates MCM's Lauretos print. A leather cap, backpack, weekender bag, and soccer ball made of black and cognac Visetos monogram canvas round out the capsule.

Best Style Releases To KnowStreetwearBuyers GuideMCMSupremeYohji YamamotoDucatiRevengeAime Leon DoreRimowaCorteiz

Latest in Style