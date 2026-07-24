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Latest Stories

Ryan Coogler's 'X-Files' Reboot Gets Hulu Pilot Order with Danielle Deadwyler in Lead Role
Pop Culture

Ryan Coogler's 'X-Files' Reboot Gets Hulu Pilot Order With Danielle Deadwyler in Lead Role

The 'Black Panther' director joins showrunner Jennifer Yale and creator Chris Carter to craft a scarier, more diverse chapter of the sci-fi classic at Hulu.

Bernadette Giacomazzo152 days ago
Ryan Coogler
Pop Culture

Ryan Coogler Says He's Working on 'X-Files' Reboot Next

He's working on it after the 'Sinners' press run.

Trey Alston463 days ago
Ryan Coogler speaks onstage during the 14th Annual AAFCA Awards
Pop Culture

‘X-Files’ Creator Says Ryan Coogler Is Planning to Reboot Iconic Series

Ryan Coogler appears to be circling a reboot Fox’s hit series 'X-Files,' according to the show's creator, who teased as much in a recent interview with CBC.

Brad Callas1215 days ago
europa
Life

Jupiter's Moon Europa Shoots Water Into Space, New Research Suggests

New evidence of water plumes rising from Europa's surface could have grand implications for the habitability of Jupiter's icy moon.

NoraGrayceOrosz2994 days ago
x files mulder and scully
Pop Culture

Get Your 'X-Files' Inside Scoop With This Five-Minute Teaser For Season 11

The five-minute long trailer comes complete with cast interviews and clips from the upcoming season.

Julia Reiss3138 days ago
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Justice League
Pop Culture

Here Are Some of the Best Trailers Released During New York Comic-Con You May Have Missed

Comic Con is always a hotbed for new trailers and exciting announcements. Here's some of the things you may have missed.

juliarp3212 days ago
The X Files
Pop Culture

The First Official Trailer For Season 11 of 'The X-Files' Just Dropped

Season 11 of 'The X-Files' is set to be released this year. The truth is out there.

juliarp3212 days ago
Pop Culture

Fox Confirms 'The X-Files' Will Eventually Come Back for More Truth

'The X-Files' will return after last season's cliffhanger, but Fox isn't sure when.

Trace William Cowen3723 days ago
Pop Culture

There Might Be More 'X-Files' Headed Your Way

More episodes might be out there.

Keishamazing3810 days ago
Pop Culture

CIA Celebrates the Return of 'The X-Files' With a Nice Batch of Declassified UFO Documents

Unrelated, but, anyone still listening to David Duchovny's rock album?

Trace William Cowen3831 days ago
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Pop Culture

'X-Files' Creator Thought FBI Was Going to Shut Down the Show

He got a little too close to the truth.

Claire Landsbaum3837 days ago
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Pop Culture

Why Dana Scully Deserves Everything and Fox Mulder Deserves Nothing

Let's just call this what it is.

Catie Keck3838 days ago
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Pop Culture

Jimmy Kimmel Finally Convinces Mulder and Scully to Get Physical in a Very '90s 'X-Files' Parody

"It's been like 23 years," Kimmel proposes. "Everybody knows."

Trace William Cowen3847 days ago
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Pop Culture

Believe in This First Teaser Trailer For the New 'X-Files'

This first teaser for the new "X-Files" revival on Fox is more proof for you sceptics who didn't think it would happen.

Christopher Spata4027 days ago

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