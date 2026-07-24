Latest Stories
Ryan Coogler's 'X-Files' Reboot Gets Hulu Pilot Order With Danielle Deadwyler in Lead Role
The 'Black Panther' director joins showrunner Jennifer Yale and creator Chris Carter to craft a scarier, more diverse chapter of the sci-fi classic at Hulu.
Ryan Coogler Says He's Working on 'X-Files' Reboot Next
He's working on it after the 'Sinners' press run.
‘X-Files’ Creator Says Ryan Coogler Is Planning to Reboot Iconic Series
Ryan Coogler appears to be circling a reboot Fox’s hit series 'X-Files,' according to the show's creator, who teased as much in a recent interview with CBC.
Jupiter's Moon Europa Shoots Water Into Space, New Research Suggests
New evidence of water plumes rising from Europa's surface could have grand implications for the habitability of Jupiter's icy moon.
Get Your 'X-Files' Inside Scoop With This Five-Minute Teaser For Season 11
The five-minute long trailer comes complete with cast interviews and clips from the upcoming season.
Here Are Some of the Best Trailers Released During New York Comic-Con You May Have Missed
Comic Con is always a hotbed for new trailers and exciting announcements. Here's some of the things you may have missed.
The First Official Trailer For Season 11 of 'The X-Files' Just Dropped
Season 11 of 'The X-Files' is set to be released this year. The truth is out there.
Fox Confirms 'The X-Files' Will Eventually Come Back for More Truth
'The X-Files' will return after last season's cliffhanger, but Fox isn't sure when.
There Might Be More 'X-Files' Headed Your Way
More episodes might be out there.
CIA Celebrates the Return of 'The X-Files' With a Nice Batch of Declassified UFO Documents
Unrelated, but, anyone still listening to David Duchovny's rock album?
'X-Files' Creator Thought FBI Was Going to Shut Down the Show
He got a little too close to the truth.
Gillian Anderson Was Offered Half of David Duchovny's Pay for the New 'X-Files'
Scully > Mulder *sips tea*.
Why Dana Scully Deserves Everything and Fox Mulder Deserves Nothing
Let's just call this what it is.
Jimmy Kimmel Finally Convinces Mulder and Scully to Get Physical in a Very '90s 'X-Files' Parody
"It's been like 23 years," Kimmel proposes. "Everybody knows."
The Hype Gets Quite Real in This 21-Minute Preview of the Forthcoming 'X-Files' Revival
The truth is presumably still out there.
Believe in This First Teaser Trailer For the New 'X-Files'
This first teaser for the new "X-Files" revival on Fox is more proof for you sceptics who didn't think it would happen.
This 'X-Files' Teaser Proves That Gillian Anderson Is Sucking the Life Force Out of David Duchovny
*Doo doo doo doo doo doo*