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It's October, which means it's basically Halloween. In preparation for the spooky festivities, here are 15 of the scariest video games to play this month, from 'Bloodborne' to 'Resident Evil' to 'P.T.' and beyond.Kevin Wong
A young Arizona girl was tragically killed by a parked car’s power window when, according to the Phoenix Police Department, it “rolled up on her."Brenton Blanchet
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Video Shows Flight Attendants Duct-Taping 13-Year-Old to Seat After He Allegedly Tried to Kick Out Window
A viral video shows a 13-year-old boy being duct-taped to his seat on an American Airlines flight after reportedly trying to kick out a windowBrad Callas
From the latest video game news to top rumors, announcements & release dates, here's everything you need to know about games and new tech this May.Kevin Wong