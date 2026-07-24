Whitney Houston Estate

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Rosie O'Donnell Says 'Enabling' Behavior Fueled Whitney Houston's Untimely Death
Pop Culture

Rosie O'Donnell Says She Tried to Warn Whitney Houston's Inner Circle: 'Somebody Needs to Help Her'

On 'Watch What Happens Live,' Rosie recalls warning Whitney’s inner circle and says money may have kept the singer from getting real help.

Bernadette Giacomazzo30 days ago
Singer Whitney Houston accepts the Winner of International - Favorite Artist Award onstage at the 2009 American Music Awards at Nokia Theatre L.A. Live on November 22, 2009 in Los Angeles, California.
Music

Whitney Houston Estate Fires Back at Oprah Over Stage Fall Claim

Oprah Winfrey recently suggested that Whitney Houston fell off the stage during an appearance on her show because of her drug use.

Joe Price31 days ago

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