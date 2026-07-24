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The three-time NBA all star spoke with reporters during his team’s media day, where he revealed that he hasn’t been vaccinated for “personal reasons.”Brenton Blanchet
A 15-year-old girl from Washington state has been arrested on second-degree murder charges after she intentionally hit a jogger with a car she “borrowed."Joe Price
The Washington State Department of Agriculture announced Thursday it has eradicated the state's first nest of Asian giant murder hornets of 2021.Brad Callas
Life
Viral Photo Shows High School Band Students Practicing in Individual Bubbles and People Have Thoughts
A photo of band students practicing in individual bubbles in the auditorium of a Washington state high school has started making the rounds online.tara mahadevan