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50 Cent performs onstage during a concert at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
Music

50 Cent Reportedly Set to Perform at Trump Jr.'s Club

The rapper will take the stage at the Executive Branch as part of the America's 250th anniversary in Washington, D.C., as reported by The Daily Beast.

Jose Martinez26 days ago
WEST PALM BEACH, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 06: Republican presidential nominee, former U.S. President Donald Trump arrives to speak during an election night event at the Palm Beach Conve
Life

Federal Judge Rules Against Renaming Kennedy Center After President Trump

He's ordered that President Trump's name be stripped from the building within 14 days.

Trey Alston57 days ago
Bret Michaels performs during the 2026 Extra Innings Festival at Tempe Beach & Arts Park on February 27, 2026 in Tempe, Arizona.
Music

Bret Michaels Pulls Out of Trump's 'Freedom 250' Event, Citing Safety Concerns

Michaels is the fifth act to pull out of the concert series, alongside other acts such as Morris Day, Young MC, and Martina McBride.

Joe Price58 days ago
C&C Music Factory Distance Themselves from Great American State Fair
Music

Great American State Fair Keeps Losing Artists as Backlash Grows

Inside the Great American State Fair backlash as C+C Music Factory co-founder Robert Clivillés, Martina McBride, The Commodores, and more distance themselves from the bill.

Bernadette Giacomazzo58 days ago

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