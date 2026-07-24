Latest Stories
Jay-Z's Cannabis Brand Monogram Launches National Drug Policy Awareness Campaign
Jay-Z launched his cannabis line Monogram not too long ago, and now the brand is challenging national drug policy with a new awareness campaign.
Jay-Z Creates $10 Million Fund to Help Increase Minority-Owned Cannabis Companies
The Social Equity Ventures fund will donate up to $1 million to each cannabis startup it chooses to back. It will be run by Jay-Z and Desiree Perez.
Weed Is Officially Legal In Michigan
New laws took effect today that legalize recreational marijuana use in the state.
Research Shows Cannabis May Curb Alcohol and Cocaine Addictions
Studies on rats show cannabidiol can prevent relapsing on abused substances, including alcohol and cocaine.
Trump Wants to See Death Penalties for Drug Traffickers
Donald Trump wants to take the new "war on drugs" to the next level.
Former Presidents George H.W. Bush and George W. Bush Slam ‘Blowhard’ Donald Trump (UPDATE)
The Bush Presidents offer tough talk about Trump in their upcoming book.
Obama Says We Should Treat Weed the Same as Booze and Cigarettes
The president says weed should be treated as a "public health issue."
Watch These Veterans With PTSD Smoke Weed and Discuss the Benefits of Marijuana
Watch these veterans with PTSD discuss how marijuana helps ease their anxiety.
NYPD Officer Found Guilty of Acting as 'Right-Hand Man' to Bronx Cocaine Dealer
An NYPD officer has been convicted for acting like a New York City drug dealer's "right-hand man."
Support For Legalizing Marijuana Is Now Higher Than Clinton and Trump
Two new polls have found support for legalizing marijuana is at an all-time high.
El Chapo's Judge Was Gunned Down Outside His Home in Mexico
The Mexican judge presiding over El Chapo's case was gunned down while jogging outside home.
DEA Gives Up on Banning Drug After Internet Backlash
After facing backlash, the DEA has withdrawn their proposed ban on kratom, a plant with opioid-like effects.
El Chapo's Sons Allegedly Behind Ambush of Military Convoy That Left 5 Dead, 10 Wounded
El Chapo's sons are allegedly responsible for an attack on the Mexican army that left five dead.
Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte Compares Himself to Hitler, Wants to Kill 3 Million Drug Addicts
Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte wants to kill three million drugs addicts living in his country and has welcomed comparisons to Adolf Hitler.
Jay Z Calls the War on Drugs an 'Epic Fail' While Narrating Short Animated Film
Listen to Jay Z narrate a short film called 'History of the War on Drugs' and refer to the war on drugs as an “epic fail.”
Canadian Doctors Can Now Legally Prescribe Heroin to Treat Severe Addicts
Canada has passed a law allowing doctors to prescribe heroin for severe addicts.
Bill O'Reilly Suggests We Should Hang Drug Offenders
There are a couple of things that are wrong with this...