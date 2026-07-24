War On Drugs

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Latest Stories

JAY Z
Music

Jay-Z's Cannabis Brand Monogram Launches National Drug Policy Awareness Campaign

Jay-Z launched his cannabis line Monogram not too long ago, and now the brand is challenging national drug policy with a new awareness campaign.

Joe Price1973 days ago
Jay Z attends Los Angeles Lakers and Milwaukee Bucks basketball game
Music

Jay-Z Creates $10 Million Fund to Help Increase Minority-Owned Cannabis Companies

The Social Equity Ventures fund will donate up to $1 million to each cannabis startup it chooses to back. It will be run by Jay-Z and Desiree Perez.

Xavier Hamilton2012 days ago
Detroit Skyline
Life

Weed Is Officially Legal In Michigan

New laws took effect today that legalize recreational marijuana use in the state.

Alex Galbraith2788 days ago
This is a picture of a cannabis plant.
Life

Research Shows Cannabis May Curb Alcohol and Cocaine Addictions

Studies on rats show cannabidiol can prevent relapsing on abused substances, including alcohol and cocaine.

Danielle Corcione3044 days ago
Donald Trump
Life

Trump Wants to See Death Penalties for Drug Traffickers

Donald Trump wants to take the new "war on drugs" to the next level.

Sajae Elder3050 days ago
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George Bush
Life

Former Presidents George H.W. Bush and George W. Bush Slam ‘Blowhard’ Donald Trump (UPDATE)

The Bush Presidents offer tough talk about Trump in their upcoming book.

Omar Burgess3186 days ago
Not Available Lead
Life

Obama Says We Should Treat Weed the Same as Booze and Cigarettes

The president says weed should be treated as a "public health issue."

Elizabeth King3524 days ago
Not Available Lead
Life

Watch These Veterans With PTSD Smoke Weed and Discuss the Benefits of Marijuana

Watch these veterans with PTSD discuss how marijuana helps ease their anxiety.

MacMcCannTX3543 days ago
Not Available Lead
Life

NYPD Officer Found Guilty of Acting as 'Right-Hand Man' to Bronx Cocaine Dealer

An NYPD officer has been convicted for acting like a New York City drug dealer's "right-hand man."

MacMcCannTX3553 days ago
Marijuana plant
Life

Support For Legalizing Marijuana Is Now Higher Than Clinton and Trump

Two new polls have found support for legalizing marijuana is at an all-time high.

MacMcCannTX3565 days ago
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Not Available Lead
Life

El Chapo's Judge Was Gunned Down Outside His Home in Mexico

The Mexican judge presiding over El Chapo's case was gunned down while jogging outside home.

MacMcCannTX3568 days ago
Image via Getty/Joe Raedle
Life

DEA Gives Up on Banning Drug After Internet Backlash

After facing backlash, the DEA has withdrawn their proposed ban on kratom, a plant with opioid-like effects.

MacMcCannTX3573 days ago
el chapo
Life

El Chapo's Sons Allegedly Behind Ambush of Military Convoy That Left 5 Dead, 10 Wounded

El Chapo's sons are allegedly responsible for an attack on the Mexican army that left five dead.

Morgan Baskin3585 days ago
Not Available Lead
Life

Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte Compares Himself to Hitler, Wants to Kill 3 Million Drug Addicts

Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte wants to kill three million drugs addicts living in his country and has welcomed comparisons to Adolf Hitler.

Morgan Baskin3586 days ago
Not Available Lead
Life

Jay Z Calls the War on Drugs an 'Epic Fail' While Narrating Short Animated Film

Listen to Jay Z narrate a short film called 'History of the War on Drugs' and refer to the war on drugs as an “epic fail.”

MacMcCannTX3601 days ago
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Life

Canadian Doctors Can Now Legally Prescribe Heroin to Treat Severe Addicts

Canada has passed a law allowing doctors to prescribe heroin for severe addicts.

MacMcCannTX3601 days ago
Not Available Lead
Pop Culture

Bill O'Reilly Suggests We Should Hang Drug Offenders

There are a couple of things that are wrong with this...

Catie Keck3916 days ago

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