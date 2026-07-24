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Latest Stories
Life
Video Shows Coast Guard Take Down Drug Boat Allegedly Holding 5,500 Pounds of Cocaine
The bust shows three men being taken out of the low-profile vessel at gunpoint.
Brad Appleton314 days ago
Life
Biden Administration Backs Legislation to End Sentencing Disparity Between Crack, Powder Cocaine
Despite the longstanding and deeply harmful sentencing disparity, there are no pharmacological differences between powder cocaine and crack cocaine.
Trace William Cowen1864 days ago