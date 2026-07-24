The War On Drugs

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Latest Stories

U.S. Coast Guard boat on water, crew in blue uniforms with orange vests, American flags waving, life preserver on side.
Life

Video Shows Coast Guard Take Down Drug Boat Allegedly Holding 5,500 Pounds of Cocaine

The bust shows three men being taken out of the low-profile vessel at gunpoint.

Brad Appleton314 days ago
doj
Life

Biden Administration Backs Legislation to End Sentencing Disparity Between Crack, Powder Cocaine

Despite the longstanding and deeply harmful sentencing disparity, there are no pharmacological differences between powder cocaine and crack cocaine.

Trace William Cowen1864 days ago

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