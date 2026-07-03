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Martin Solveig & Laidback Luke - "Blow"
The shot heard round the EDM globe, so to speak. This whole campaign began with a CO2 BLOW, a direct hit at way close range, hitting Martin Solveig as he attempted to crowd surf during a Laidback Luke set -- something that could have been very serious, yet the two have made serious light of the entire situation.
Dillon Francis as Olli Springer Might Be the Funniest Thing You've Seen Today
The amazing talents of Martin Solveig and Laidback Luke are displayed in a different fashion in the commercial for their fragrance BLOW. There is air
The 20 Best Songs of the Summer of 2013
One of the greatest seasons for dance music is the summer. School's out, the weather's perfect, and there are a plethora of options when it comes to hearing great dance music in club and festival settings. This summer was no different, as we got to experience a virtual cornucopia of delectably devious beats, although the added notion of mainstream radio play for some of these tunes made things even more exciting. In looking back at the summer of 2013, what tracks really set the tone?
Listen to Martin Solveig's Super You & Me Set at Tomorrowland 2013
Remember when Martin Solveig said that the Tomorrowland 2013 crowd was amped to hear "Blow?" This is the set he was referring to, and this is a set that will have you loving that the sun is shining and you have another afternoon to rock out to. He drops his summer anthem "Hey Now," Carnage's latest single "Michael Jordan," and bits from Major Lazer, RL Grime, Hardwell & W&W's "Jumper," and a number of other serious jams. Get psyched.
Martin Solveig & Laidback Luke - "Blow"
Summer's halfway gone, but this track has us wanting to hit a festival every... damn... night. As the Solveig story goes, he and Laidback Luke had bee
Martin Solveig & The Cataracs ft. Kyle - "Hey Now (Lemâitre Remix)"
Add Lemâitre to your list of funky Frenchmen. Oh wait. They're not French, they're Norwegian. In any case, just listening to their tunes you can't
Wolfgang Gartner Rants on Twitter, Then Goes on Twitter Hiatus
Wolfgang Gartner has a knack for speaking his mind, especially via his Twitter account, and while listening to a still-unnamed fellow DJ on the decks,
Martin Solveig & The Cataracs ft. Kyle - "Hey Now (Laidback Luke Remix)"
We recently fell in like with the original "Hey Now" from Martin Solveig & The Cataracs, as well as the harder spin that Carnage threw on it. Today, we got introduced to Laidback Luke's version, which meets somewhere in the middle. He let a lot of the feel-good vibes of the original stay in tact, but once it's time to get dirty, this one brings the big horns and the booming bass. Luke's been on a consistent roll, and he doesn't let us down right this rework.
Martin Solveig & The Cataracs ft. Kyle - "Hey Now"
It's easy to hate on pop music as being the bane of your musical existence. No, I will not call you and I certainly will not scream and shout with you
Stream the Ultra Music Festival, Weekend 2, Day 1
Hopefully you rode with use last weekend, as we had the Ultra Music Festival live-stream going all weekend. We've got one more weekend, and we're doing the damn thing again! The countdown is currently going, and should lead up to the 4PM start... although based on the schedules below, they don't have acts scheduled to perform until 5PM. Whatever the case may be, we've got you covered on the live-stream tip.
Stream the 2013 Ultra Music Festival, Day 2
We brought you the stream of the 2013 Ultra Music Festival's Day 1 activities, and we're back again for the second day starting at 4PM EST, running to