Villz

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Latest Stories

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Music

Stream Villz's "Till the End of Summer" Album

The R&B singer shares his sultry new project.

edwinortiz4260 days ago
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Music

Watch Villz's Video for "420"

Florida-bred Villz emerges as a new voice with his video for "420."

Alex Siber4384 days ago

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