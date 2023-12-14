Kim Kardashian Stars in SKIMS’ Stretch Satin Campaign Featuring Pendants Designed by Veneda Carter

Kim Kardashian stars in a new Donna Trope-captured campaign for SKIMS' new Stretch Satin collection, featuring pieces designed Veneda Carter.
Per press notes, the vintage-inspired collection features choker necklaces and heart-shaped pendants, all designed by Carter. The $78 pendant cropped corset, for example, features a heart pendant choker in 14k gold-plated copper.
The full Stretch Satin collection is available now via the SKIMS site. See it here, and/or get a closer look below.
In November, SKIMS launched its annual holiday shop proceedings with a campaign featuring Patrick Mahomes and his family. The set, photographed by Theo Wenner, came toward the end of an especially busy year for the brand. Its 2023 releases have also enlisted the talent of Madelaine Petsch, Jenny McCarthy, Carmen Electra, Ice Spice, PinkPantheress, and more.
This year also saw SKIMS announcing a Series C funding round of $270 million, bringing its latest valuation to a whopping $4 billion. For a detailed look at the brand's four-year journey to that figure, see here.