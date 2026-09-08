Robert Khederian Portrait

Robert Khederian

Joined July 2014 | 102 posts
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Latest Stories

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10 Things Everybody Should Know About Italian Renaissance Art

From da Vinci to Donatello, this is everything you need to know about the legendary art movement.

Robert Khederian4559 days ago
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The 25 Coolest Palaces

The definition of a royal crib.

Robert Khederian5088 days ago
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25 Beautiful Synagogues Worldwide

The coolest one might be closer to you than you think.

Robert Khederian5114 days ago
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The 20 Ugliest Backpacks Ever Made

A guide on what not to buy this back to school season.

Robert Khederian5126 days ago
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Photographer Carl Kleiner's Gravity-Defying Food And Furniture

Optical illusion photography using strings and clever staging.

Robert Khederian5128 days ago
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We Tumblforya: Fools Girls

The hotties of A-Trak's Fools Gold Recs.

Robert Khederian5129 days ago
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Kids Wear Awesome Food Costumes Way Before Halloween

The best outfits you've ever seen.

Robert Khederian5129 days ago

Restore Your Own Piece Of Jesus Art With The Cecilia Prize Website

You, too, can be an amateur conservator.

Robert Khederian5129 days ago
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The Y-Shaped Guest House By HHF Architects and Ai Wei Wei

Geometric and alphabetic harmony in one small structure.

Robert Khederian5130 days ago
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Six New Artworks In The Obama's White House Art Collection

Check out Barack and Michelle's tastes in art.

Robert Khederian5130 days ago
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Watch: Pharrell And Tyson Toussant Discuss Bionic Yarn

Good for both you and the environment.

Robert Khederian5131 days ago
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The A&C Shop At HVW8 Art & Design Gallery In L.A. Opens Today

Time to stock up on some art.

Robert Khederian5131 days ago
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Paul White's "Wasteland Wanderlust" Opens At The Metro Gallery

Explore the darker side of your family vacation.

Robert Khederian5131 days ago
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André Broessel's Answer To The Future Of Solar Energy

It's not your typical crystal ball.

Robert Khederian5131 days ago
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20 Inappropriate Back To School Items

Time to shock your teacher.

Robert Khederian5138 days ago
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The 50 Ugliest College Campuses

Class is now in session.

Robert Khederian5142 days ago
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Embrace Fall With These Leaf Doorstops

Keep the door to Autumn open in style.

Robert Khederian5143 days ago

The Ultimate Coastal Getaway In Montauk, New York

You'll be wishing for six more weeks of summer after these pics.

Robert Khederian5143 days ago

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