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Raka Sen

Joined July 2014 | 76 posts
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Latest Stories

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The Hottest Terry Richardson Photo Shoots of 2013

Uncle Terry got busy this year.

Raka Sen4641 days ago
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Houses Built in 2013 That Will Blow Your Mind

Residential architects strove for even more impressive designs this year.

Raka Sen4645 days ago
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20 Unbelievable Photographs of Snowflakes

Get even more up close and personal than you ever have before... with snowflakes.

Raka Sen4658 days ago

Holiday Gift Guide: 24 Art Books We Want This Holiday Season

Put these editions on your wish list.

Raka Sen4664 days ago
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15 Items to Buy at the MoMA Store This Christmas

Stuff your stockings with these artist approved gifts.

Raka Sen4665 days ago
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12 Things to Know About Vanessa Beecroft, Kanye West's Visual Art Collaborator

Get to know the artist who helped put together the Yeezus tour.

Raka Sen4669 days ago
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Fresh Builds: The Coolest Houses of November 2013

This month was filled with some incredible residential architecture.

Raka Sen4675 days ago
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10 Things You Should Know About Jeff Koons' Art Car

Koons' Art Car heads to North America for the first time.

Raka Sen4676 days ago
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20 Vintage Photos Re-imagined as Animated GIFs

Old school pics with a modern twist.

Raka Sen4682 days ago
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24 Architectural Renderings That Show What the World Could Look Like in 2040

Todays buildings, tomorrows world.

Raka Sen4687 days ago
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The Design Evolution of Kanye West's Live Performances

Whether he's patenting a seven-screen experience or hiring a Jesus actor, Kanye's live show has historically been one of the best OF ALL TIME.

Raka Sen4689 days ago
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Art Pieces Improved by 21st Century Technology

Taking the history out of art history one iPhone at a time.

Raka Sen4695 days ago
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5 Emerging Artists From RH Contemporary Art

Keep an eye on these five artists.

Raka Sen4696 days ago

The 50 Greatest Rap Logos

From the Wu-Tang "W" to Tommy Boy and everything in between.

Raka Sen4700 days ago
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A Timeline of Every Piece From Banksy's "Better Out Than In" New York Residency

Relive "Better Out Than In" one day at a time.

Raka Sen4703 days ago
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Grumpy Cat Responds to Banksy's New York Residency

Grumpy Cat has an opinion about everything, even Banksy.

Raka Sen4708 days ago
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The Best Tilt-Shift Photography on Instagram

These Instagram users create tiny worlds using a tilt-shift technique.

Raka Sen4709 days ago
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The Coolest Street Art in New York Right Now

Believe it or not, there is street art in NY other than Banksy.

Raka Sen4716 days ago

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