UFC 207

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Ronda Rousey at UFC 207.
Sports

Dana White Says Ronda Rousey's UFC Career Is 'Probably Done'

Dana White was asked about Ronda Rousey's future in the UFC, and he said that she's "probably done" with fighting.

Chris Yuscavage3462 days ago
Amanda Nunes celebrates her victory over Ronda Rousey at UFC 207.
Sports

Amanda Nunes Continues to Kick Ronda Rousey While She's Down

Amanda Nunes says she knew she would be able to beat Ronda Rousey one day the first time she saw her fight.

Gavin Evans3488 days ago
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Sports

Ronda Rousey's Mother Speaks Out in Defense of Her Daughter Following UFC 207 Loss

Ronda Rousey's mother, AnnMaria De Mars, comes to her daughter's defense following her loss to Amanda Nunes at UFC 207.

Jose Martinez3493 days ago
Not Available Lead
Sports

Amanda Nunes Trolls Ronda Rousey With Meme Following Dominating UFC 207 Victory

Amanda Nunes added insult to injury on Friday night by trolling Ronda Rousey with a meme following her victory over her at UFC 207.

Chris Yuscavage3494 days ago
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Amanda Nunes Beats Ronda Rousey in Less Than a Minute at UFC 207

Amanda Nunes beat Ronda Rousey easily at UFC 207.

Chris Yuscavage3494 days ago

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