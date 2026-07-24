UFC 205

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Conor McGregor at a press conference.
Sports

Remember What Happened the Last Time Conor McGregor Got 'Knocked Out' While Training?

The last time Conor McGregor got "knocked out" while training, he ended up making UFC history.

Chris Yuscavage3294 days ago
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Sports

These Conor McGregor Fans Snuck Into UFC 205 With Fake Media Credentials and Filmed the Whole Thing

When people say, "Don't let anyone stand in the way of your dreams," they didn't mean doing something as crazy as this! Two UFC fans recorded themselves as ...

Jose Martinez3539 days ago
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Sports

Cam'ron Says He's Suing Dana White for Using His Song in UFC 205 Promo Without Permission

Cam'ron claims Dana White and the UFC didn't ask for his permission to use his song, "Welcome to New York City," in their UFC 205 promo.

Jose Martinez3539 days ago
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Sports

Conor McGregor Says He Won't Fight Again Unless UFC Gives Him a Stake in the Company

Conor McGregor says he won't fight again unless UFC gives him an ownership stake.

Gavin Evans3541 days ago
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Sports

Watch Bruce Buffer Pull a Steve Harvey, Announce Wrong Result at UFC 205

Longtime in-ring announcer Bruce Buffer announces the wrong decision after Tyron Woodley and Stephen Thompson fight at UFC 205.

Gavin Evans3542 days ago
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Sports

Miesha Tate Stuns Fans by Announcing Retirement Following UFC 205 Loss

Miesha Tate announced her retirement in stunning fashion following her loss to Raquel Pennington at UFC 205.

Chris Yuscavage3542 days ago
Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather fight poster.
Sports

Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor Continue to Tease Fight That's (Probably) Never Going to Happen

Both Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor continue to talk about a fight between them that’s probably never going to happen.

Chris Yuscavage3587 days ago
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Sports

Conor McGregor Will Fight Eddie Alvarez for Lightweight Championship at UFC 205 in NYC

The UFC announced Conor McGregor will take on Eddie Alvarez for the lightweight championship at UFC 205 in New York City on Nov. 12.

Chris Yuscavage3589 days ago
Dana White may make her UFC return before the end of 2016.
Sports

Dana White Shoots Down the Idea of Ronda Rousey Fighting at UFC 205 in NYC

Dana White shoots down the idea of Ronda Rousey making her long-awaited return by fighting at UFC 205 in NYC.

Chris Yuscavage3623 days ago

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