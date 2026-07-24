TXT

TXT (Tomorrow X Together) is a South Korean boy band formed by Big Hit Music in 2019, known for blending K-Pop with pop-rock and EDM influences. The five members stand out through their intricate choreography, youthful concepts, and narrative-driven music videos that explore themes of growth and identity, creating a distinctive and evolving sound within the K-Pop scene. The group was founded in Seoul, South Korea, and officially debuted on March 4, 2019. Fans return because of TXT’s layered storytelling, where each album era builds on interconnected narratives and symbolism that invite deep analysis. This approach fuels active online communities and fan theories, making the group’s visual and thematic complexity a defining feature that keeps audiences engaged beyond the music itself.

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Sneakers

Air Jordan I Retro '97 TXT Colorways

Coming soon.

Nick Engvall4924 days ago
Sneakers

Air Jordan 1 Retro TXT - Gym Red

Premium materials and classic colors are put to use on this upcoming release of the Air Jordan 1 Retro TXT.

Sole Collector4971 days ago
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Sneakers

Nike Wardour Max 1 TXT "Sunburst Red"

Bright red burst.

Jonathan Sawyer5056 days ago
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Sneakers

Nike Wardour Max 1 TXT "Stadium Green"

Stadium status.

Jonathan Sawyer5062 days ago
Sneakers

Nike Air Max 1 TXT - Magenta/White

We continue our preview of Nike Sportswear's latest lifestyle footwear releases with a look at yet another canvas-built Air Max 1.

Sole Collector5203 days ago
Sneakers

Jordan Sky High Retro TXT Low - Denim

Emerging as one of the Jordan Brand's most popular lifestyle models in recent time, the Sky High Retro TXT Low is on it's way in a premium denim build.

Sole Collector5491 days ago
Sneakers

Jordan Play In These F TXT – Stealth/White

Aimed at players with high-flying games, the P.I.T. X TXT is available in a new colorway at Eastbay.

Brandon Richard5555 days ago
Sneakers

Jordan Sky High Retro TXT Low - Two Colorways

First look at two colorways of the all new Jordan Sky High Retro TXT Low, set to release this April.

Sole Collector5613 days ago
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