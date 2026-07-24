To Pimp A Butterfly

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TDE president Terrence 'Punch' Henderson in a black shirt with a chain, Jay-Z in a tuxedo, and Kendrick Lamar in a casual workwear outfit at the 65th Grammys.
Music

TDE's Punch Reveals What Jay-Z Told Him Before Dropping Kendrick Lamar's 'To Pimp a Butterfly'

Before the release of the record, Punch told Jay-Z that it could "piss off" some of the fanbase.

Joe Price278 days ago
Kendrick performing on stage, wearing a loose-fitting jumpsuit and a baseball cap, holding a microphone close to her mouth
Music

Kendrick Lamar’s "Alright" at Center of $100,000 Settlement Over Teacher’s Use of Video in Classroom

The suit was filed in 2022 and alleges that an eighth grade teacher's use of the classic track caused emotional distress for one student.

Trace William Cowen779 days ago
Two performers on stage; one in casual attire with a microphone, the other in a mask with a dramatic layered outfit
Music

J. Cole’s Claim of Kendrick’s 'To Pimp a Butterfly' Being a Sleep-Inducing Album Causes Stir Among Fans

To be clear, 'TPAB' received universal acclaim upon its release in 2015 and is routinely included in Best Albums of All Time discussions.

Trace William Cowen841 days ago
Kendrick Lamar is pictured in a Spotify promo image
Music

Exclusive: Spotify Launches Feature Allowing Users to Share Their Picks for Kendrick Lamar’s Top Projects

The feature is designed to spur continued conversations about Kendrick's acclaimed catalog, including his latest album 'Mr. Morale &amp; the Big Steppers.'

Trace William Cowen1445 days ago
Kendrick Lamar performing at the Grammys
Music

Kendrick Recalls How Trip to South Africa Influenced ‘To Pimp a Butterfly’: ‘It’s Something Bigger Than Compton’

The latest episode of the 'Big Hit Show' podcast delves into how a trip to South Africa in 2014 influenced Kendrick Lamar's 'To Pimp a Butterfly.'

tara mahadevan1613 days ago
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Kendrick Lamar is pictured performing live
Music

Kendrick Lamar Collaborators Look Back on Emotional ‘To Pimp a Butterfly’ Sessions: ‘I’ve Never Seen Him Like That’

In a new podcast, Kendrick also joins in on the reflection, including a breakdown on whether he had any hesitations about being vulnerable on the album.

Trace William Cowen1620 days ago
'The Big Hit Show' cover art for Kendrick Lamar's 'To Pimp a Butterfly' series
Music

Trailer for 'The Big Hit Show' on 'To Pimp a Butterfly' Released, Series Will Feature Exclusive Kendrick Interview

Kendrick Lamar's 2015 album made a massive impact upon its release, with 'The Big Hit Show' podcast taking a detailed look at the story behind its creation.

Trace William Cowen1627 days ago
madlib kendrick
Music

Madlib Reveals How He Missed Collaborating With Kendrick Lamar on 'To Pimp a Butterfly'

In a new interview, the elusive producer said that he missed the opportunity to produce for Kendrick's instant classic because he was "busy on my own thing."

Sarah Jasmine Montgomery2002 days ago
mixedbyali
Music

Kendrick's Engineer MixedByAli on Music That Didn't Make Final Cut: 'I Think We Could Put Together Like 6 Albums'

Speaking on Kevin Durant's podcast, engineer Derek "MixedByAli" Ali revealed just how much music Kendrick Lamar leaves on the cutting room floor.

Joe Price2081 days ago
Kendrick Lamar
Music

Kendrick Lamar Shares Why It Takes 'So Long' to Do His Albums

Kendrick Lamar has kept quiet in 2020, but in a conversation with rising rapper Baby Keem he's revealed what's taking him so long to make a new album.

Joe Price2105 days ago
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kendrick
Music

Streams for Kendrick Lamar's "Alright," N.W.A's "F*ck tha Police," and More Rise Amid Protests

Kendrick Lamar, N.W.A, Childish Gambino, and Beyoncé among others have seen spikes in their protest-oriented songs amid nation-wide calls for justice.

Jordan Rose2242 days ago
Kendrick Jay Z TPAB
Music

TDE's Punch Reveals JAY-Z's Advice During 'To Pimp a Butterfly' Sessions

Terrence “Punch” Henderson revealed an interesting detail about a conversation he had with JAY-Z during the making of 'To Pimp a Butterfly.'

tara mahadevan2688 days ago
Kendrick Lamar Live At Music Hall Of Williamsburg In Brooklyn, NY
Music

Drake Delivered: Now, How Will Kendrick Lamar Respond?

Drake is enjoying chart-busting success with 'More Life.' How will his sparring partner at the top of the hip-hop food chain, Kendrick Lamar, react?

Shawn Setaro3409 days ago
Kendrick Lamar performs.
Music

Kendrick Lamar Shares Details on His Follow-Up to 'To Pimp a Butterfly'

Kendrick Lamar speaks with T Magazine about his next album.

Chris Yuscavage3433 days ago

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