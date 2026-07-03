Gold Coast Titans

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Hayne at the Titans press conference.
Sports

Jarryd Hayne Set To Return to NRL, Signs Deal With Gold Coast Titans

Jarryd Hayne has returned to the NRL, inking a giant deal with the Gold Coast Titans

Dan Pardalis3635 days ago
Titans Greg Bird and Beau Falloon pictured with Travis Pastrana
Sports

Court Told Gold Coast Titans Held Coded Drug Conversations

Courtroom hears players used words such as beer, beds and balls in coded conversations

Steve Duck3936 days ago

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