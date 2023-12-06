Taylor Swift on Why There’s No Use in Trying to 'Defeat' Enemies: 'Trash Takes Itself Out'

To say that Taylor Swift had one hell of a 2023 would be an understatement of downright preposterous proportions. Alongside re-recordings of Speak Now and 1989, the latter of which earned Swift her biggest-ever sales week, she also bagged a theatrical blockbuster with the film version of her Eras Tour experience. Now, Swift is capping off this incredible 12-month run with a Person of the Year distinction from the folks at Time magazine.

In the resulting feature, penned by Sam Lansky, Swift speaks at length about a number of topics certain to be of interest to fans both casual and deeply committed, including how she views the ever-changing nature of fame at this level. More specifically, she shared some well-earned words of wisdom on the topic of whether to bother pursuing the “defeat” of one’s “enemies.” In Swift’s case, these problems tend to resolve themselves.