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Latest Stories

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Peek Behind the Work of Million Dollar Man Scott Schuman

Scott Schuman has another avenue to market his work.

Gregory Babcock4714 days ago
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The Sartorialist Thinks Style Writers Are "Quaint"

The blogger spreads his distaste for fashion literature.

Matt Welty4874 days ago
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The Sartorialist Presents the Third Edition of "Lunch for 25" (Video)

Watch some of the world's best-dressed dudes eat lunch.

Matt Welty4876 days ago
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The Sartorialist Interviews Legendary Photographer Steve McCurry about His Process (Video)

They discuss lighting and portraiture on the fly.

Justin Ray4906 days ago
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Nimrod Trolls The Sartorialist During Book Signing

Watch the Vice correspondent ask Scott Schuman some uncomfortable questions.

soo-young5043 days ago
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A Closer Look At The Sartorialist's Second Book

The famed street style photographer gets a second go at print.

Jian DeLeon5116 days ago
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Video: Scott Schuman of The Sartorialist for Big Think

Inside the brain of fashions favorite photog.

Nick Grant5463 days ago
Style

Video: Dr. Martens "First Heartbreak" Fall Campaign Featuring Agyness Deyn

Take a look into the brands newest collection.

Corey Stokes5466 days ago
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The Sartorialist for Kiehl’s Limited Edition Dopp Kit for Men

Scott Schuman teamed up with the skincare brand for the perfect Father's Day gift.

Corey Stokes5548 days ago

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