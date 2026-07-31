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Pop Culture

Quentin Tarantino Takes Shots at 'The Town,' 'The Matrix Reloaded,' and Other Popular Films

The 'Hateful Eight' director takes issue with Spielberg and others' criticism of franchise filmmaking.

Trace William Cowen3999 days ago
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Pop Culture

Aaron Sorkin Addresses "Newsroom" Writer's Comments About Campus Rape Episode

Aaron Sorkin issues statement addressing "Newsroom" writer's complaints.

Debbie Encalada4258 days ago
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Pop Culture

Seth Meyers Makes an Aaron Sorkin Sketch About NOT Making an Aaron Sorkin Sketch

Seth Meyers didn't know the best way to make an Aaron Sorkin parody sketch, and thus ended up making a perfect one.

Doug Sibor4282 days ago
Pop Culture

John Gallagher Jr. on "The Newsroom" Ending: "It's Bittersweet"

The star of "The Heart Machine" and "The Newsroom" talks online dating and working with Aaron Sorkin.

Tara Aquino4302 days ago
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Pop Culture

Will McAvoy Is Back in Trailer for "The Newsroom" Season 3

HBO released today the trailer for "The Newsroom" season three.

ianservantes4324 days ago
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Pop Culture

Is Will McAvoy Quitting “The Newsroom?”

The final season of "The Newsroom" begins in November, and last night HBO dropped the first teaser.

Doug Sibor4363 days ago
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Pop Culture

Aaron Sorkin Asks for a Do-Over on "The Newsroom"

What exactly did Aaron Sorkin say when he apologized for "The Newsroom" on Monday at the Tribeca Film Festival?

Doug Sibor4488 days ago
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Pop Culture

When is the Right Time to Give Up on a TV Show? A Conversation

Your time is too precious to waste on hate-watching television's worst.

MattBarone4557 days ago
Pop Culture

All the Good TV Shows Are Ending...Is All Hope Lost?

Keep your skepticism in check, television lovers.

MattBarone4579 days ago
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Pop Culture

"The Newsroom" Casts Rosemarie Dewitt and Patton Oswalt For Season Two

<em>United States of Tara</em>'s Charmaine and Neil, together again.

Tanya Ghahremani5017 days ago
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Pop Culture

ABC Buys Political Drama from "Newsroom" Writer Gideon Yago

Set in Oakland, California.

Tanya Ghahremani5029 days ago
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Pop Culture

Jane Fonda To Star In New ABC Comedy

From <em>The Newsroom</em> back to basic cable.

Jason Serafino5034 days ago
Pop Culture

Aaron Sorkin Says He Didn't Fire Any of His "The Newsroom" Writing Staff

And that he never dated anyone on the writing staff either.

Tanya Ghahremani5116 days ago

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