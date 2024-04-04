'The Matrix 5' in Development With Lana Wachowski Executive Producing, New Writer-Director Stepping In

A fifth installment in the Matrix film franchise is in the works.

According to Variety, Drew Goddard will write and direct the tentatively-titled The Matrix 5, with Lana Wachowski serving as an executive producer. It will be the first time a new Matrix movie is not directed by Lana and/or Lilly Wachowski.

The Wachowskis directed the original trilogy which released from 1999 to 2003. Lana co-wrote, directed, and produced 2021’s The Matrix Resurrections.

Jesse Ehrman, Warner Bros. Motion Pictures president of production, said in a statement that Goddard approached the studio with an idea that will expand upon the Matrix world while also honoring what the Wachowskis started.

Goddard’s previous screenwriting credits include The Martian, Cloverfield, and World War Z. He also wrote and directed the 2018 thriller Bad Times at El Royale and 2012's The Cabin in the Woods.

"It is not hyperbole to say The Matrix films changed both cinema and my life," Goddard said. "Lana and Lilly's exquisite artistry inspires me on a daily basis, and I am beyond grateful for the chance to tell stories in their world."

It is too early to confirm if Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss, Laurence Fishburne, or Jada Pinkett-Smith will reprise their roles. The Matrix Resurrections welcomed Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Jessica Henwick, Jonathan Groff, Neil Patrick Harris, and Priyanka Chopra Jonas, among other notable actors.