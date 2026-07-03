Latest Stories
50 Cent Responds After Vivica A. Fox Advises Not to Date Him: 'I Love Me Some You'
The exes dated briefly in 2003.
Will Smith Sparks Speculation With Cryptic Message About ‘The Matrix'
The Academy Award winner was offered the role of Neo in the 1999 film.
Rosie Perez Calls 'The Matrix' Audition Her 'Worst': 'They Were Dying Laughing'
The 'Before' star didn't understand 'The Matrix' script while auditioning for a supporting role.
'The Matrix 5' in Development With Lana Wachowski Executive Producing, New Writer-Director Stepping In
The fifth installment will follow 2021's 'The Matrix Resurrections' and mark the first time that neither Lana nor Lilly Wachowski will direct.
Keanu Reeves on ‘Sad Keanu’ Meme, Prepping for Nerve-Racking ‘Matrix Resurrections’ Stunt
Keanu Reeves sat down with Stephen Colbert and went deep on the new 'Matrix' sequel, the power of nostalgia, stunt prep, memes, and much more.
Lana Wachowski Explains Why She Revived Neo and Trinity for 'The Matrix Resurrections'
The first trailer for 'The Matrix Resurrections' arrived last week, and fans are curious to learn how the film will continue the story of Neo and Trinity.
Everyone’s Making the Same Joke About Keanu Reeves’ Look in ‘The Matrix Resurrections’ Footage
Many people taking a look at Keanu Reeves in the new 'Matrix Resurrections' footage can't help but think they're looking at a scene from another series.
'The Matrix 4’ Stirs Hype by Revealing Trailer and Title at CinemaCon
This December, at least if current plans hold, 'Matrix' fans will be gifted with the arrival of the fourth entry in the Keanu Reeves-led franchise.
Salma Hayek Humorously Tells Jada Pinkett Smith Why She Didn’t Land Trinity Role in ‘The Matrix’
Salma Hayek revealed she was up for portraying Trinity in the 'Matrix' franchise, but one specific aspect of the demanding role was too much for her.
'The Matrix' Star Carrie-Anne Moss Reveals She Was Offered Grandma Role When She Turned 40
Carrie-Anne Moss, best known for playing Trinity in 'The Matrix,' said she was offered a film role as a grandmother the moment she turned 40.
Warner Bros. Announces 'Matrix 4,' 'Dune,' and All Its 2021 Movies Will Debut on HBO Max and in Theaters
Warner Bros. is taking a bold strategy for its 2021 releases. Given the pandemic's ongoing nature in the States, this could be the standard for the year.
Filmmaker Lana Wachowski 'Will Change The Industry Again' With 'Matrix 4,' Jessica Henwick Says
'Matrix 4' star Jessica Henwick believes director Lana Wachowski's vision for the upcoming film is going to blow everyone away—again.
Laurence Fishburne Reveals Why He Apparently Isn't in 'Matrix 4'
Laurence Fishburne, who played the iconic character Morpheus in the original 'Matrix' trilogy, is allegedly not involved in the new film.
‘Matrix’ Cinematographer Says Wachowskis Adopting Stanley Kubrick’s Approach Made Sequels ‘Soul-Numbing’ to Film
Bill Pope won't return for the upcoming fourth film, but still believes 'The Matrix Reloaded' and 'The Matrix Revolutions' are great pieces of art.
Lilly Wachowski Responds to Elon Musk and Ivanka Trump's 'Matrix' Reference: 'F*ck Both of You'
'Matrix' co-creator Lilly Wachowski made it about as clear as one can, that she didn't like Elon Musk and Ivanka Trump referencing her movie on Twitter.
Brad Pitt on Passing Up Role of Neo in 'The Matrix': 'I Took the Red Pill'
Brad Pitt briefly talked about the time he passed on the chance to play Neo in 'The Matrix.'
Fans Eagerly Anticipate Keanu vs. Keanu With 'Matrix 4' and 'John Wick 4' Dropping on Same Day
May 21, 2021 shall now be officially known as Keanu Reeves Day.
People on Twitter Are Celebrating Keanu Reeves’ Relationship With Alexandra Grant
Keanu Reeves has sparked rumors that he’s in a relationship with artist Alexandra Grant.