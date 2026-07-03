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JEDDAH, SAUDI ARABIA - DECEMBER 05: Will Smith attends the Opening Ceremony of The Red Sea International Film Festival 2024 on December 05, 2024 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.
Pop Culture

Will Smith Sparks Speculation With Cryptic Message About ‘The Matrix'

The Academy Award winner was offered the role of Neo in the 1999 film.

Jaelani Turner-Williams557 days ago
Actress Rosie Perez during an interview on Wednesday, November 6, 2024.
Pop Culture

Rosie Perez Calls 'The Matrix' Audition Her 'Worst': 'They Were Dying Laughing'

The 'Before' star didn't understand 'The Matrix' script while auditioning for a supporting role.

Jaelani Turner-Williams618 days ago
Two characters from The Matrix engage in a mid-air gunfight, defying gravity in an urban setting
Pop Culture

'The Matrix 5' in Development With Lana Wachowski Executive Producing, New Writer-Director Stepping In

The fifth installment will follow 2021's 'The Matrix Resurrections' and mark the first time that neither Lana nor Lilly Wachowski will direct.

Jose Martinez835 days ago
Keanu Reeves appears on Stephen Colbert's talk show.
Pop Culture

Keanu Reeves on ‘Sad Keanu’ Meme, Prepping for Nerve-Racking ‘Matrix Resurrections’ Stunt

Keanu Reeves sat down with Stephen Colbert and went deep on the new 'Matrix' sequel, the power of nostalgia, stunt prep, memes, and much more.

Trace William Cowen1677 days ago
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Pop Culture

Lana Wachowski Explains Why She Revived Neo and Trinity for 'The Matrix Resurrections'

The first trailer for 'The Matrix Resurrections' arrived last week, and fans are curious to learn how the film will continue the story of Neo and Trinity.

Joe Price1769 days ago
Keanu Reeves arrives for the 2019 LACMA Art+Film Gala.
Pop Culture

Everyone’s Making the Same Joke About Keanu Reeves’ Look in ‘The Matrix Resurrections’ Footage

Many people taking a look at Keanu Reeves in the new 'Matrix Resurrections' footage can't help but think they're looking at a scene from another series.

Jose Martinez1775 days ago
keanu
Pop Culture

'The Matrix 4’ Stirs Hype by Revealing Trailer and Title at CinemaCon

This December, at least if current plans hold, 'Matrix' fans will be gifted with the arrival of the fourth entry in the Keanu Reeves-led franchise.

Trace William Cowen1788 days ago
Salma Hayek
Pop Culture

Salma Hayek Humorously Tells Jada Pinkett Smith Why She Didn’t Land Trinity Role in ‘The Matrix’

Salma Hayek revealed she was up for portraying Trinity in the 'Matrix' franchise, but one specific aspect of the demanding role was too much for her.

Brad Callas1851 days ago
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Pop Culture

'The Matrix' Star Carrie-Anne Moss Reveals She Was Offered Grandma Role When She Turned 40

Carrie-Anne Moss, best known for playing Trinity in 'The Matrix,' said she was offered a film role as a grandmother the moment she turned 40.

Joe Price1923 days ago
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Pop Culture

Warner Bros. Announces 'Matrix 4,' 'Dune,' and All Its 2021 Movies Will Debut on HBO Max and in Theaters

Warner Bros. is taking a bold strategy for its 2021 releases. Given the pandemic's ongoing nature in the States, this could be the standard for the year.

Trace William Cowen2053 days ago
Lana Wachowski
Pop Culture

Filmmaker Lana Wachowski 'Will Change The Industry Again' With 'Matrix 4,' Jessica Henwick Says

'Matrix 4' star Jessica Henwick believes director Lana Wachowski's vision for the upcoming film is going to blow everyone away—again.

Philip Lewis2103 days ago
Laurence Fishburne and Keanu Reeves
Pop Culture

Laurence Fishburne Reveals Why He Apparently Isn't in 'Matrix 4'

Laurence Fishburne, who played the iconic character Morpheus in the original 'Matrix' trilogy, is allegedly not involved in the new film.

Joe Price2161 days ago
Keanu Reeves and Hugo Weaving face each other in a scene
Pop Culture

‘Matrix’ Cinematographer Says Wachowskis Adopting Stanley Kubrick’s Approach Made Sequels ‘Soul-Numbing’ to Film

Bill Pope won't return for the upcoming fourth film, but still believes 'The Matrix Reloaded' and 'The Matrix Revolutions' are great pieces of art.

Xavier Hamilton2195 days ago
Red pill blue pill
Pop Culture

Lilly Wachowski Responds to Elon Musk and Ivanka Trump's 'Matrix' Reference: 'F*ck Both of You'

'Matrix' co-creator Lilly Wachowski made it about as clear as one can, that she didn't like Elon Musk and Ivanka Trump referencing her movie on Twitter.

Gavin Evans2252 days ago
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Brad Pitt attends the premiere of 'Ad Astra'
Pop Culture

Brad Pitt on Passing Up Role of Neo in 'The Matrix': 'I Took the Red Pill'

Brad Pitt briefly talked about the time he passed on the chance to play Neo in 'The Matrix.'

Gavin Evans2368 days ago
Keanu Reeves attends Los Angeles Special Screening of "Semper Fi."
Pop Culture

Fans Eagerly Anticipate Keanu vs. Keanu With 'Matrix 4' and 'John Wick 4' Dropping on Same Day

May 21, 2021 shall now be officially known as Keanu Reeves Day.

Jose Martinez2410 days ago
keanu alexandra
Pop Culture

People on Twitter Are Celebrating Keanu Reeves’ Relationship With Alexandra Grant

Keanu Reeves has sparked rumors that he’s in a relationship with artist Alexandra Grant.

tara mahadevan2446 days ago

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