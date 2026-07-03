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Latest Stories

KnXwledge attends The "VICELAND" Comic-Con Party Bus in 2016
Music

Knxwledge Says His Meek Mill Remix Series Is Over Because of Copyright Issues

As Knxwledge announced on Twitter Sunday, his time remixing Meek—after six volumes of the popular series which began in 2017—has come to an end.

Brenton Blanchet1649 days ago
Doom performs on stage at The Forum
Music

Stones Throw Founder Says MF DOOM’s 'Madvillainy' Sequel Was ‘85 Percent Done’ 

Stones Throw's Peanut Butter Wolf revealed that the sequel to MF DOOM and Madlib's classic project, 'Madvillainy,' could be released to fans in the near future.

Xavier Hamilton2013 days ago
KNXWLEDGE
Music

Knxwledge Returns With New Album '1988'

Prolific producer Knxwledge is back with another smooth release via Stones Throw Records. 

Joe Price2302 days ago
Music

Benji B & Peanut Butter Wolf Recorded A 3-Hour Tribute To Stones Throw Last Night

You might want to clear your schedule for today.

James Keith4180 days ago
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Music

Watch Kanye West Talk About J. Dilla's Legacy In "Stones Throw" Documentary

He also talks about wanting to work with Madlib.

Zach Frydenlund4432 days ago
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Music

Snoop Dogg & Dam-Funk - "Do My Thang (TEKLIFE Remix)"

So last night we made sure you know the basics of Chicago footwork dancing, and today three of the biggest names in that scene (DJ Rashad, DJ Spinn, a

khrisd4468 days ago
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Music

Video: Stones Throw Records "Our Vinyl Weighs a Ton" Trailer

You can also donate to the film's creation.

Andrew Martin5022 days ago
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Music

Interview: Peanut Butter Wolf Speaks On The Status of New J Dilla Releases

The founder of Stones Throw Records sheds light on the legendary producer's unreleased music.

Andrew Barber5273 days ago
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Pop Culture

Stones Throw Introduces Subscription Service For New Releases

A business model that makes sense.

Complex5286 days ago
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Music

Video: Stones Throw Goes "Direct To Disk" With Mayer Hawthorne

A process perfected in the '60s and '70s comes back to life in 2011.

Complex5464 days ago
Pop Culture

Live Show Alert: Stones Throw 45 Live in San Francisco Friday (5/20)

The West Coast label spins classics all night.

Ross Scarano5539 days ago
Pop Culture

Live Show Alert: Stones Throw Showcase in Miami Saturday

Peanut Butter Wolf, J Rocc, Mayer Hawthorne, Dam Funk and more make appearances as part of the Winter Music Conference.

Ross Scarano5607 days ago
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Style

Daily Style & Design News: May 4, 2010

BBC's new shipment, Parra x Madlib T-shirt, Umbro World Champions Collection, Bean Dip spring/summer and more!

Complex5917 days ago
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Music

Wake N' Watch: Aloe Blacc 'I Need A Dollar' Music Video

The hit How To Make It In America theme song finally gets its own visual.

Complex5947 days ago
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Style

Daily Style & Design News: February 12, 2010

Stussy x Stones Throw for J.Dilla, Cool scooter prototypes, UNDFTD x Gourmet lookbook, and Oakleys for your lady friend.

Complex5998 days ago

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