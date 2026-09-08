Finn Cohen
Latest Stories
Rare Max B Jail Interview: How Charly Wingate Became Max B
Lots of people want to free Max B, but who's going to free Charly Wingate?
Catch the Original "Die Hard," Our Favorite Christmas Movie, in Austin Thursday (12/1)
Bruce Willis was everyone's ideal for a period of time. This is why.
Watch "An American Werewolf in London" and Cheese Trailer Comp "Coming Soon" in NYC Wednesday (11/30)
Two of John Landis' best offerings.
Catch a DJ Set from Four Tet in Brooklyn Saturday (11/12)
Kieran Hebdan puts his paws on the ones and twos.
The Field and Air France Perform in L.A. to Create the Best Halloween Party Maybe Ever
A haunted house party featuring some of the best electro out.
Witness Juvenile, Mystikal, & Mannie Fresh in New Orleans Saturday (10/29)
The Ballers' Ball comes to NOLA. But really, it never left.
Special Performance of John Carpenter's Film Scores in Portland, Ore., Friday (10/28)
Forty-five minutes of induced dread.
Check into the Bates Motel in Denver This Weekend with Hitchock's "Psycho"
The slasher film that set the standard.
See Minimalist Rock Trio Shellac in Portland Wednesday (10/26)
Steve Albini, Bob Weston, and Todd Trainer will destroy you.
Watch John Carpenter's Superior Take on "The Thing" Tuesday (10/25) in Chicago
Now with more beards.
9th Wonder and Phonte Put It Down in North Carolina Sunday (10/23)
Two-thirds of Little Brother make hip-hop.
Watch James Taylor Drag Race in NYC This Weekend (10/21-22)
Did you know he could do that?
Watch a Zombie Fight a Real Shark in Denver This Weekend (10/21-22)
In Lucio Fulci's "Zombie (1979)."
Watch the First Three "Hellraiser" Movies in L.A. Thursday (10/20)
They'll take you straight to—oh, you get it.
See Zola Jesus in Philadelphia Thursday (10/20)
The rising queen of pseudo-baroque electro pop.
Wet Yourself with Fear with "The Silent House," Playing in the ATL This Week (10/17-21)
The Spanish-language horror movie that doesn't let up.
Phoenix Museum of Art Screens "Shaft," Displays Photographs from the Director Today (10/16)
The blaxploitation film par excellance.
The Smokers Club Tour Hits Philly Thursday (10/13)
Method Man, Curren$y, Big K.R.I.T., Smoke DZA, Fiend and more.