Finn Cohen Portrait

Finn Cohen

Joined July 2014 | 63 posts
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Latest Stories

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Rare Max B Jail Interview: How Charly Wingate Became Max B

Lots of people want to free Max B, but who's going to free Charly Wingate?

Finn Cohen4809 days ago
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Catch the Original "Die Hard," Our Favorite Christmas Movie, in Austin Thursday (12/1)

Bruce Willis was everyone's ideal for a period of time. This is why.

Finn Cohen5406 days ago

Catch a DJ Set from Four Tet in Brooklyn Saturday (11/12)

Kieran Hebdan puts his paws on the ones and twos.

Finn Cohen5426 days ago
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The Field and Air France Perform in L.A. to Create the Best Halloween Party Maybe Ever

A haunted house party featuring some of the best electro out.

Finn Cohen5435 days ago
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Witness Juvenile, Mystikal, & Mannie Fresh in New Orleans Saturday (10/29)

The Ballers&#39; Ball comes to NOLA. But really, it never left.

Finn Cohen5438 days ago
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Special Performance of John Carpenter's Film Scores in Portland, Ore., Friday (10/28)

Forty-five minutes of induced dread.

Finn Cohen5438 days ago
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Check into the Bates Motel in Denver This Weekend with Hitchock's "Psycho"

The slasher film that set the standard.

Finn Cohen5439 days ago

See Minimalist Rock Trio Shellac in Portland Wednesday (10/26)

Steve Albini, Bob Weston, and Todd Trainer will destroy you.

Finn Cohen5442 days ago
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9th Wonder and Phonte Put It Down in North Carolina Sunday (10/23)

Two-thirds of Little Brother make hip-hop.

Finn Cohen5445 days ago

Watch James Taylor Drag Race in NYC This Weekend (10/21-22)

Did you know he could do that?

Finn Cohen5446 days ago
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Watch a Zombie Fight a Real Shark in Denver This Weekend (10/21-22)

In Lucio Fulci's "Zombie (1979)."

Finn Cohen5447 days ago
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Watch the First Three "Hellraiser" Movies in L.A. Thursday (10/20)

They'll take you straight to&mdash;oh, you get it.

Finn Cohen5447 days ago

See Zola Jesus in Philadelphia Thursday (10/20)

The rising queen of pseudo-baroque electro pop.

Finn Cohen5448 days ago
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Wet Yourself with Fear with "The Silent House," Playing in the ATL This Week (10/17-21)

The Spanish-language horror movie that doesn't let up.

Finn Cohen5449 days ago

Phoenix Museum of Art Screens "Shaft," Displays Photographs from the Director Today (10/16)

The blaxploitation film par excellance.

Finn Cohen5451 days ago

The Smokers Club Tour Hits Philly Thursday (10/13)

Method Man, Curren$y, Big K.R.I.T., Smoke DZA, Fiend and more.

Finn Cohen5455 days ago

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