Stephen Colbert

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(L-R) Jack White and Eminem.
Pop Culture

Watch Eminem and Jack White Guest on Stephen Colbert Public Access Special

The artists were among surprise guests on Colbert's return to TV in Monroe, Michigan.

Jaelani Turner-Williams55 days ago
Editorial illustration for Colbert's Farewell Draws 6.74M Viewers, a Weeknight Record for 'The Late Show'
Pop Culture

Colbert's ‘Late Show’ Farewell Breaks Weeknight Record With 6.74 Million Viewers

Thursday's series finale outpaced the show's 2026 quarterly average by more than 4 million viewers, capping a 33-year franchise.

Mark Elibert56 days ago
(L-R) Stephen Colbert and Donald Trump.
Pop Culture

Stephen Colbert’s Final Show Hit With Anti-Donald Trump and CBS Grafitti

'The Late Show with Stephen Colbert' aired its last episode on Thursday.

tara mahadevan56 days ago
Pedro and Stephen
Pop Culture

Pedro Pascal Asks for a Kiss From Stephen Colbert After Julia Louis-Dreyfus Makeout Moment

Pedro Pascal hilariously asked Stephen Colbert for a kiss moments after the late-night host shared a surprise smooch with Julia Louis-Dreyfus on-air.

Andrew White65 days ago
Barack Obama speaking, wearing a suit, gesturing with his hands, in an indoor setting.
Life

Obama Says Proof of Alien Life Would Have Leaked By Now if it Existed

He said his reasoning for this is that the government is "terrible at keeping secrets."

Joe Price70 days ago
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Stephen Colbert Left a Nice Note for Byron Allen Following 'Late Show' Takeover
Pop Culture

Stephen Colbert Reacts to Byron Allen Taking Over His Late-Night Time Slot

Inside Colbert’s message to Byron Allen — and the Johnny Carson joke he slipped in after CBS handed over the 11:35 slot.

Bernadette Giacomazzo70 days ago
Stephen Colbert
Pop Culture

Stephen Colbert Says One ‘SNL’ Star Inspired His ‘Lord of the Rings’ Pivot

After years in late-night, Colbert opens up about what drew him to the franchise — and why following Hader’s lead made the move feel right.

Simone Torn101 days ago
Meet the Black Billionaire Whose Shows Are Taking Over 'The Late Show with Stephen Colbert'
Pop Culture

Byron Allen Takes Over Stephen Colbert’s CBS Time Slot

The move places Allen’s programming in both late-night hours following Colbert’s departure.

Bernadette Giacomazzo101 days ago
Stephen Colbert, in a navy suit and glasses, energetically points towards the camera on a late-night show set.
Pop Culture

Stephen Colbert Announces He's Writing New 'Lord of the Rings' Movie: 'See You All in the Shire'

"It turns out I’m gonna be free starting this summer," Colbert said.

Trace William Cowen114 days ago
Bad Bunny with curly hair and sunglasses, wearing a light-colored shirt, stands in front of a backdrop with logos.
Music

Bad Bunny Lists ‘Retired’ as Word to Describe His Future

He also dreams of eating Puerto Rican street food.

Alex Ocho169 days ago
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Stephen Colbert speaks at a podium during the Robert & Ethel Kennedy Human Rights event, wearing a suit and glasses.
Pop Culture

Stephen Colbert Shares What He Thinks Is The Defining Lesson of 2025: 'Don't Trust Billionaires'

'The Late Show,' which Colbert hosts, was unceremoniously canceled by CBS in 2025.

Joe Price196 days ago
Billie Eilish at an event, wearing a dark coat over a gray sweater with a patterned collar, standing against a maroon backdrop.
Music

Billie Eilish Calls Out Billionaires While Accepting Award: 'Give Your Money Away, Shorties'

Mark Zuckerberg was reportedly in the room during Eilish's acceptance speech for the WSJ Magazine’s Music Innovator Award.

tara mahadevan260 days ago
Stephen Colbert on set with logos of ABC, Claire's, Disney, Department of Defense, Lockheed Martin, Pixar, and Twizzlers.
Pop Culture

Stephen Colbert Slams Kimmel Suspension as 'Blatant Censorship,' Warns It Won't 'Satisfy the Regime'

"With an autocrat, you cannot give an inch," Colbert said Thursday.

Trace William Cowen301 days ago
Usher
Music

Usher Reveals the Real Reason He Feeds Women Cherries

It's not exactly the reason you might think.

Trey Alston306 days ago
Jimmy Kimmel and President Trump
Pop Culture

Jimmy Kimmel Alludes to Trump’s Ties With Jeffrey Epstein: ‘I’m Hearing You’re Next’

"I'm hearing you're next. Or maybe it's just another wonderful secret."

Trey Alston360 days ago
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Charlamagne tha God in a white t-shirt with an eagle design, and Stephen Colbert in a gray suit and glasses, gesturing with his hand.
Pop Culture

Charlamagne Blasts CBS and Paramount Over 'Late Show' Cancellation: 'Textbook Authoritarian Rule'

He said that the sudden cancellation of 'The Late Show With Stephen Colbert' sends a message to media outlets regarding criticism of Trump.

Joe Price361 days ago
(L-R) Stephen Colbert and Jon Stewart.
Pop Culture

Jon Stewart Unsure Of 'Daily Show' Future After 'Colbert' Cancellation

"I’ve been kicked out of shittier establishments than that," he said, adding that he thinks the show will "land on our feet."

Trey Alston363 days ago

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