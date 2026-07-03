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Jay-Z
Music

Jay-Z Says He’s Got an ‘A++’ Playlist Game: ‘I Challenge Anyone Out There’

After selling the majority of Tidal to Jack Dorsey, Jay-Z sat down with the tech billionaire to talk about his playlist-making acumen and more.

Brad Callas1844 days ago
Jay-Z and Blue Ivy Carter
Music

Jay-Z Finalizes $302 Million Deal to Sell Tidal Majority Ownership to Jack Dorsey’s Square (UPDATE)

The rapper-turned-mogul has closed his deal to sell the majority ownership of Tidal to Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey’s Square for $302 million.

Xavier Hamilton1900 days ago
jay
Music

Jack Dorsey's Square Acquiring Majority Ownership Stake in Jay-Z's Tidal for $297 Million

In a statement, Jay said the deal marked the latest example of Tidal being "more than" a streaming service. "Artists deserve better tools," he said.

Trace William Cowen1961 days ago
Jay Z
Life

Jay-Z and Jack Dorsey Start Bitcoin Fund for India and Countries in Africa

Jay-Z and Jack Dorsey have started a Bitcoin fund that looks to push the development and use of the cryptocurrency in India and African nations.

Alex Galbraith1980 days ago
tidal square
Music

Square Is Reportedly Interested in Purchasing Tidal Streaming Service From Jay-Z

According to Bloomberg News, Square, the company that operates Cash App and Square Seller, is interested in acquiring Tidal from Jay-Z.

Abel Shifferaw2031 days ago
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madeintyo
Music

MadeinTYO Grabs ASAP Ferg for Latest Track “Square B*tch”

MadeinTYO has unveiled his first single of 2020, "Square B*tch," featuring ASAP Ferg and production from his label's latest signee, Godzay Katana.

Jordan Rose2198 days ago
jack dorsey beard banks
Music

Jack Dorsey Says He Didn't Send His Beard Hair to Azealia Banks

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey flat-out denies the rumor that he sent his beard hair to Azealia Banks.

Jose Martinez2737 days ago

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