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Seth Rogen
Pop Culture

Seth Rogen Doesn't 'Feel as Bad as You Would Think' About Sony Hacks and 'The Interview'

Seth Rogen is reflecting back on 2014's 'The Interview' which led to a series of hack on Sony Pictures. But the 'Superbad' actor says he doesn't "feel as bad as you would think" about it.

Victoria L. Johnson2889 days ago
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Pop Culture

Sony Execs Made Actors Fess up About Oral Herpes

Sony-emails continue to leak.

sarat42f1598b24045 days ago
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Pop Culture

Marvel Won't Let Peter Parker Be Black in New 'Spider-Man' Movie

And a bunch of other strict rules.

ianservantes4046 days ago
Pop Culture

The Sony Hack Is the Target of A New Documentary

Hopefully it won't cause another hacking.

Debbie Encalada4063 days ago
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Pop Culture

Ben Affleck Took a Slave Owner Out of His Family Tree

PBS broke the rules for Batman.

nancy-stiles4108 days ago
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Pop Culture

Cameron Crowe Makes a Joke About Bruce Jenner's Rumored Sex Change in Sony Email Leak

Another celebrity who should stop talking about Jenner.

ianservantes4109 days ago
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Pop Culture

WikiLeaks Has Published More Than 200,000 Searchable Emails and Documents From the Sony Leak

They show direct ties between Sony and the U.S. government.

ianservantes4110 days ago
Pop Culture

Obama Addresses Sony Hacks and Cyber Security in SOTU

Last week the president announced his plans for the issue.

ianservantes4195 days ago
Pop Culture

“The Interview” Is Coming to Netflix

"The Interview" will be available to stream on Netflix this weekend.

Doug Sibor4196 days ago
Pop Culture

The U.S. May Have Hacked North Korea Before They Hacked Sony

The NSA hacked North Korea five years ago, which led to the FBI easily figuring out who was behind the Sony hack.

Doug Sibor4197 days ago
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Pop Culture

So, Apparently Spider-Man Will NOT Be in “Avengers”

Sony has already squashed the rumor that Spider-Man will be appearing in "The Avengers: Infinity War."

Doug Sibor4201 days ago
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Pop Culture

President Obama Announces New Sanctions Against North Korea

President Obama has approved a fresh batch of sanctions against North Korea as a result of their role in the Sony hack.

Doug Sibor4214 days ago
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Pop Culture

FBI Says the Sony Hackers Are Now Targeting Media Outlets

An FBI memo says that major media outlets may be the next target of the Sony hackers.

Doug Sibor4214 days ago
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Pop Culture

Activist Group to Balloon Drop 100,000 Copies of “The Interview” Into North Korea

A North Korean defector and U.S. activist group have a plan to overthrow Kim Jong-un: ballooning in "The Interview."

Doug Sibor4216 days ago
Pop Culture

Sony Investigating Former Staffer in Hack Probe

An independent investigation into the Sony hack has pinpointed a former employee as the likely ringleader.

Doug Sibor4217 days ago
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Pop Culture

North Korea Releases Another Angry Statement About "The Interview"

The country calls Barack Obama the "chief culprit."

ianservantes4220 days ago
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Pop Culture

Seth Rogen Shows Up at Screening of “The Interview” to Thank Audience

Seth Rogen made a surprise appearance yesterday at a screening of "The Interview" to thank the audience.

Doug Sibor4221 days ago
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Pop Culture

“The Interview” Already Killing It at the Box Office

"The Interview" is already killing it at the box office, and has sold out nearly every Christmas Day showing.

Doug Sibor4222 days ago

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