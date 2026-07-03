Featured
Celebs are pretty pissed about what was said about them in these leaked emails.Andrew Gruttadaro
Daphne Joy, an actress and model, is back in headlines after an Akademiks interview.Trace William Cowen
Life
NRA Leaders Called Members 'Hillbillies' and 'Fruitcakes' in Audio Recorded After Columbine Shooting
The audio, which is 2.5 hours long, was shared by NPR and is reported to feature NRA leaders discussing their response to the 1999 Columbine school shooting.Brenton Blanchet
Music
Tyler, the Creator Talks About Hearing Kanye and André 3000's "Life of the Party" Collab With ‘Original Verse’
Tyler, the Creator shared what his reaction was when he heard an earlier version of Kanye and André 3000's "Life of the Party" a few months ago.Jordan Rose