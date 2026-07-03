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PlayStation 5 Owners are Getting Fried with Ridiculous Price Increases
Pop Culture

SanDisk’s Official PS5 SSDs Now Cost More Than Your PlayStation

SanDisk’s new officially licensed PS5 SSD lineup tops out near $3,000 as AI-fueled memory shortages send upgrade prices through the roof.

Bernadette Giacomazzo29 days ago
PS5 Users File Class Action Lawsuit Against Sony Over Price Hikes
Pop Culture

PS5 Players Hit Sony With Proposed Class Action Over Tariff ‘Windfall’

Players say Sony kept a ‘tariff windfall’ from PS5 price hikes. Now a federal lawsuit is trying to claw that money back as PlayStation costs keep rising.

Bernadette Giacomazzo59 days ago
PS5 Priced Raised by $150 as Sony Cites 'Economic Pressure'
Pop Culture

PS5 Prices Are Going Up Again — And It Could Affect the PS6 Timeline

PS5 Pro just jumped $150 — but AI, memory shortages, and expiring chip deals may matter even more for when (and how much) you’ll pay for PS6.

Bernadette Giacomazzo112 days ago
PlayStation 6 Release Date in Doubt Due to RAM Shortages
Life

PlayStation 6’s Timeline Gets Murkier as RAM Shortages Loom

Industry chatter suggests rising memory costs could complicate plans for Sony’s next-gen console.

Bernadette Giacomazzo199 days ago
A PlayStation 2 console with an open disc tray showing a blue disc.
Pop Culture

Sony Updates PlayStation 2 Sales, Reigns as Best-Selling Console of All Time

In celebration of PlayStation’s 30th anniversary, the media conglomerate confirms the PS2 moved 160 million units since its release in 2000.

Alex Ocho598 days ago
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Pop Culture

Sony Unveils Handheld PS5 Streaming Device Coming This Year

The portable PlayStation device goes by the working title of Project Q.

Jose Martinez1150 days ago
PlayStation 5 logo displayed on a tv screen and a gamepad are seen in this illustration photo taken in Krakow, Poland.
Pop Culture

Here's the Fee PS5 Owners Will Now Be Charged to Upgrade First-Party PlayStation 4 Games

Sony Interactive Entertainment president and CEO Jim Ryan announced that upgrading PS4 titles to its next-gen console will now require a fee.

Jose Martinez1774 days ago
Sony PlayStation 5 home video game console and DualSense controller
Pop Culture

Sony Files Patent to Turn Household Items into PlayStation Controllers

The United States Patent and Trademark Office recently received an odd request from Sony Interactive Entertainment Inc. that could take things to another level.

Xavier Hamilton1959 days ago
Playstation 5
Pop Culture

Sony Exec Says PlayStation 5s Are All Sold Out

Sony's CEO of Interactive Gaming said the first run of PlayStation 5s has sold out and he's hoping to increase the supply in coming months.

Alex Galbraith2061 days ago
Marvel's Avengers
Pop Culture

'Marvel's Avengers': Kamala Khan is Ready For Her Closeup

We caught up with Sandra Saad, who portrays Kamala Khan (aka Ms. Marvel) in 'Marvel's Avengers', about representation and playing the historic character.

Kevin Wong2116 days ago
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Marvel's Avengers
Pop Culture

The 'Marvel's Avengers' Beta Does Plenty Right, But It Still Needs a Little Work

Here's everything you need to know abotu the 'Marvel's Avengers' beta before the Marvel game's official release on September 4, 2020.

Kevin Wong2158 days ago
PlayStation 5
Pop Culture

6 Questions We Have About the PlayStation 5 Announcement

From its release dates to the official cost, here are 6 questions we have around the new and upcoming PlayStation 5 game console.

Kevin Wong2222 days ago
Symbols of the PlayStation keyboard is seen during The Salon, Barcelona Games World fair.
Pop Culture

Sony Unveils DualSense Controller for PlayStation 5

So long, DualShock. Hello, DualSense.

Jose Martinez2292 days ago

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