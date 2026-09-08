Austin Weatherly
Latest Stories
An R. Kelly Song for Every NBA Team
Because tracks from Kells speak to the L as much as the ladies. In a ridiculously more awkward way of course.
The Best Travel Apps To Help You Get Home For Thanksgiving
Enjoy the ride.
Man vs. Wild: Hacks You Need to Survive in the Wilderness
Take a note from Bear Gryls and get your survivor mode on.
The Best Apps to Help You Become a Better Athlete
Get your phone in shape.
As Tall as 65 Mount McKinleys: Pictographs of Eminem's Career Sales Numbers Compared to Other Very Large Numbers
Eminem has sold a lot of records. How many, exactly? Try to wrap your head around this.
30 People You Need To Follow on Twitter for the 2014 NBA Season
Get your Twitter game ready.
10 Reasons Why You Should Give Myspace Another Chance
Is Myspace the place to be?
The Best Song I Heard On the Way to Work This Morning: Vic Mensa, Ab-Soul & BJ the Chicago Kid "Holy Holy"
This "Innanetape" stand out will have you deep in thought.
The 50 Best Rap Album Covers of the Past Five Years
We celebrate the release of "Nothing Was The Same" with a look at rap album covers from the past five years that deserve classic status.