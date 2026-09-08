Austin Weatherly Portrait

Austin Weatherly

Joined July 2014 | 14 posts
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Latest Stories

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An R. Kelly Song for Every NBA Team

Because tracks from Kells speak to the L as much as the ladies. In a ridiculously more awkward way of course.

Austin Weatherly4664 days ago
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Tale of the Tape: Who Had the Better Comeback, Kobe or Jesus?

Kobe has risen!

Austin Weatherly4665 days ago
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The Best Travel Apps To Help You Get Home For Thanksgiving

Enjoy the ride.

Austin Weatherly4687 days ago
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Man vs. Wild: Hacks You Need to Survive in the Wilderness

Take a note from Bear Gryls and get your survivor mode on.

Austin Weatherly4693 days ago
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The Best Apps to Help You Become a Better Athlete

Get your phone in shape.

Austin Weatherly4695 days ago
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As Tall as 65 Mount McKinleys: Pictographs of Eminem's Career Sales Numbers Compared to Other Very Large Numbers

Eminem has sold a lot of records. How many, exactly? Try to wrap your head around this.

Austin Weatherly4698 days ago
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30 People You Need To Follow on Twitter for the 2014 NBA Season

Get your Twitter game ready.

Austin Weatherly4705 days ago
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10 Reasons Why You Should Give Myspace Another Chance

Is Myspace the place to be?

Austin Weatherly4708 days ago
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15 Life Lessons You Can Learn From Neymar's Instagram

Rules to live by.

Austin Weatherly4711 days ago
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10 Cool iPhone 5S Slow Motion Videos

The 2013 version of a slow jam.

Austin Weatherly4715 days ago
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The 20 Best Five-year Runs In Rap

Which rapper had the best prime?

Austin Weatherly4720 days ago
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The Best Song I Heard On the Way to Work This Morning: Vic Mensa, Ab-Soul & BJ the Chicago Kid "Holy Holy"

This "Innanetape" stand out will have you deep in thought.

Austin Weatherly4728 days ago
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The 50 Best Rap Album Covers of the Past Five Years

We celebrate the release of "Nothing Was The Same" with a look at rap album covers from the past five years that deserve classic status.

Austin Weatherly4741 days ago

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