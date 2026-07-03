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Latest Stories
Music
Premiere: R3LL Makes 'Futuristic Club Music' With Shurland and KiFF on the Thunderous "Be So Bad"
R3LL links with Shurland and KiFF to produce a tune that embodies the "Futuristic Club Music" sound he's been pushing.
Khal2514 days ago