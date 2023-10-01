Shordie Shordie Punches Man for Throwing Up Alleged Gang Signs During Show

Shordie Shordie is going viral for for beating up a fan for throwing up alleged gang signs at his show.

Over the weekend, the Baltimore rapper got into a confrontation with an unruly fan during a performance at the El Rey Theatre in Chico, California.

As seen in the below clip that's been circulating social media, Shordie Shordie is onstage performing when a man holding a red bandana begans throwing up alleged gang signs at him.

After a few seconds, Shordie clocks the concertgoer in the face, causing the man to stumble before a member of the rapper's entourage delivers a crushing blow that sends the fan crashing to the ground. By the time the fan got back onto his feet, security broke up the fight and escorted him out of the venue.