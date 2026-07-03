Shiftee

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Days off? We don't take those. If we have to keep up with artists like Shiftee, that's the mantra we have to take. He's won two DMC championships, has
khrisd
The best place for new music? That'd have to be in the mix. DJs spend a lot of their time searching for the perfect beat... then placing it right alongside the other perfect beats in their repertoire. You know how it goes. This week's batch of the best mixes finds some of the world's best selectors providing their eternal quests in their desired genres in the best way they know how. All you have to do is follow their selection(s). Fair trade, right?
khrisd

Latest Stories

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Music

Premiere: E.A.S.Y. and Sayyi Want to Know "What You Mean"

E.A.S.Y. link up with Jeremih-collaborator Sayyi for their glorious new single "What You Mean."

Khal3642 days ago
Music

Premiere: Hear Shiftee "Bubble Up" On This Free Club Aerobics Single

Keep an eye on Club Aerobics for more free drops each month.

James Keith3692 days ago
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Music

Shiftee Joins DJ Rafik for the Fifth Episode of Autobahn

It's been a minute since we got hype to some DJ Rafik; we loved his Wait EP, and were impressed by who he called on to remix it, but it's even greater to see him kick off 2015 in style. His Autobahn show hit the fifth episode, and he called on one of our favorite DJs, Shiftee, to help ring in the new year properly—he's a man after our own heart, considering how we rang in 2014 with a fire mix from Shiftee.

khrisd4212 days ago
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A-Trak ft. Andrew Wyatt - "Push (E.A.S.Y. Remix)"

As #realDJing evolves into a far more set-in stone movement than just an online hashtag campaign, acts like E.A.S.Y. (aka Enferno and Shiftee, Yo) bec

marcuskdowling4242 days ago
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Watch Swindle and Shiftee Recreate "Smash N Grab" Live at Dubspot NYC

One of my favorite EPs of the last few months was Swindle's Walter's Call EP, which featured the jazzy, house piano-feeling lurch of "Smash N Grab" and saw him performing with a live band earlier this year. One of my favorite routines of 2014 was Shiftee recreating Joker & Swindle's 040 track, "Let It Be Known," although all of his routines are pretty goddamn excellent. Ever wonder what'd happen if these two collaborated on a live routine?

khrisd4266 days ago
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Shiftee Can't Stop Scratching Over Bass Music

...and I don't want him to. DJs like Shiftee combine two of my favorite things—turntablism and bass music—and practically DJ what I'd been wanting

khrisd4330 days ago
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Shiftee Dropped a New Routine, Moonrise Festival Promo Mix

I've played a few shows with Shiftee in the past few years, and to be honest, it's pretty unfair. Not unlike Lebron as a teenager, it's embarrassing t

nappy4361 days ago
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Music

Learn How to Recreate Shiftee's "Let It Be Known" Routine

Earlier this month, Shiftee shared his sick "Let It Be Known" routine. Seeing as he's also a teacher/professor/instructor/student of the culture, Part 2 of this routine is a full tutorial on how he mapped out "Let It Be Known" in Maschine in detail; it isn't boring at all, especially since Old Shiftee decided to stop by. Well, he really just wanted free soup, but we're glad he's around. Take the tools you learned here and apply it to your own routines. Happy experimenting!

khrisd4372 days ago
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Watch DJ Shiftee Dismantle 040's "Let It Be Known" With This New Routine

One thing I've been hearing lately has been DJs from the hip-hop world discounting what EDM DJs do, essentially getting big on that "button pushing" k

khrisd4384 days ago
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Music

PREMIERE: Mila J - "Smoke, Drink, Breakup (curl up x Shiftee Bootleg)"

Most of you might know of Mila J as being Jhené Aiko's sister, but she's turning up with her own brand of R&B, and this cut "Smoke, Drink, Breakup" h

khrisd4413 days ago
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Watch Shiftee Record His DAD Mix Intro Routine Via Google Glass

One DJ that will never cease to amaze us is the mighty DJ Shiftee. How many DJs do you know that are Harvard graduates, two-time DMC world champion, a

khrisd4582 days ago
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Download DJ Shiftee's Okayfuture Guest Mix

If you're a fan of hip-hop, you know of Okayplayer as being that place where fans of The Roots would congregate on these Internets that turned into a

khrisd4636 days ago
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Watch Shiftee's Duck Sauce "It's You" Scratch Routine

Did you check out the music video for Duck Sauce's latest single, "It's You?" In it, a barber shop (with both A-Trak and Armand Van Helden as barbers)

khrisd4721 days ago
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The Best Mixes of the Week

What a solid batch of mixes we have for you this week. A couple of the current EDM scene's finest selectors, a few legends in their craft, a number of soundboys pushing into new boundaries, and some leftfield deep representations of growing scenes. What more could you ask for, really?

khrisd4736 days ago

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