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Pop Culture

Samuel L. Jackson's Nick Fury and Cobie Smulders Join 'Spider-Man: Far From Home'

Jackson might have only appeared right at the end of 'Avengers: Infinity War' in a post-credits scene, but it looks like he'll be appearing in all three Marvel films due in 2019.

Joe Price2901 days ago
Samuel L. Jackson
Pop Culture

Samuel L. Jackson Still Wants Nick Fury in a ‘Black Panther’ Film

Samuel L. Jackson wanted Nick Fury to be in 'Black Panther' like everyone else.

Victoria L. Johnson2963 days ago
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Sports

One Of S.H.I.E.L.D.'s Acuras From "The Avengers" is on eBay

All it takes to make a new Acura cool is an agency that combats supernatural villains.

Stirling Matheson4614 days ago
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Pop Culture

ABC is Confident in Joss Whedon's "S.H.I.E.L.D." Pilot

It will likely land a series order.

Tanya Ghahremani4936 days ago
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Pop Culture

Ming-Na To Star In Marvel's "S.H.I.E.L.D." TV Pilot

Expect more casting news in the near future.

Jason Serafino5013 days ago
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Pop Culture

ABC Has Ordered A Live-Action “S.H.I.E.L.D” Pilot From Writer Joss Whedon

The Marvel Universe is expanding to the small screen now.

Jason Serafino5070 days ago

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