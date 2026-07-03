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With a storied history of shows, FX is a heavy-hitter in the streaming era. From 'Atlanta' and 'Dave' to 'Mayans M.C.' and 'Shogun,' here are the 20 best series on The World's First Living Television Network.Brent Eickhoff
What makes the rise of WWE superstar Elias so legendary? The best bad guy in wrestling told us why he's so different—and better—than The Rock and The Shield.Macklin Stern
Precisely what kinds of new tricks—or ring rust—we’ll see out of the middleweight champ remains to be seen when she returns to the ring this weekend.Adam Caparell
Here are the best of the Marvel TV and movie villains in the MCU, ranked from wackest to realest. It's an all out battle for supremacy for the top spot, and a few weak links clawing at a spot in the top 15.Frazier Tharpe