Latest Stories
IShowSpeed Jokes Pigeons in Serbia Are Racist After They Fly Away When He Tries to Feed Them
The streamer tried to feed a group of pigeons during his first time in Serbia.
Nikola Jokic Spotted at Horse Racing Track in Serbia One Day After Winning Olympic Bronze Medal
Horse racing over everything in Joker's book.
Over 13,000 Weapons Surrendered in Serbia After Mass Shootings, Including Rocket Launchers and Grenades
Serbian citizens have surrendered thousands of weapons in the wake of two mass shootings that left 17 people dead.
Serbia Responds to Mass Shootings With ‘Almost Total Disarmament’ Instead of Thoughts and Prayers
Thoughts and prayers aren't being paraded as a solution after two mass shootings shocked Serbia. The president has announced an "almost total disarmament."
Luka Doncic Will Pay for Funerals and Grief Counseling From Serbia Elementary School Shooting
Luka Doncic has committed to paying for the funerals for people who died on Wednesday during a mass shooting at an elementary school in Belgrade, Serbia.
BC Rapper-Humanitarian Filip Filipi on Linking With Gucci Mane and Serbia's President
The Canadian rapper-humanitarian also talks about being Mac Miller's unofficial stylist.
Serbia Basketball Head Coach on Team USA: 'If We Meet, May God Help Them'
"Let’s let [Team USA] play their basketball and we will play ours."
The Biggest Geopolitical Moment in This World Cup Just Happened
Granit Xhaka and Xherdan Shaqiri, two Albanian refugees, who both fled their home country during the Yugoslav War, both scored against Serbia in the World Cup. For their celebrations, they threw up the Albanian Eagle and gave a genuine fuck you to Serbia.