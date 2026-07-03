Serbia

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Latest Stories

YouTube/IShowSpeed
Pop Culture

IShowSpeed Jokes Pigeons in Serbia Are Racist After They Fly Away When He Tries to Feed Them

The streamer tried to feed a group of pigeons during his first time in Serbia.

Jaelani Turner-Williams373 days ago
A Serbian police officer stands in front of weapons confiscated in the latest government disarmament action at a police depot near Smederev
Life

Over 13,000 Weapons Surrendered in Serbia After Mass Shootings, Including Rocket Launchers and Grenades

Serbian citizens have surrendered thousands of weapons in the wake of two mass shootings that left 17 people dead.

Brad Callas1159 days ago
guns on a wall are pictured
Life

Serbia Responds to Mass Shootings With ‘Almost Total Disarmament’ Instead of Thoughts and Prayers

Thoughts and prayers aren't being paraded as a solution after two mass shootings shocked Serbia. The president has announced an "almost total disarmament."

Trace William Cowen1169 days ago
Luka Doncic at a Dallas Mavericks game
Sports

Luka Doncic Will Pay for Funerals and Grief Counseling From Serbia Elementary School Shooting

Luka Doncic has committed to paying for the funerals for people who died on Wednesday during a mass shooting at an elementary school in Belgrade, Serbia.

tara mahadevan1170 days ago
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filip filipi
Music

BC Rapper-Humanitarian Filip Filipi on Linking With Gucci Mane and Serbia's President

The Canadian rapper-humanitarian also talks about being Mac Miller's unofficial stylist.

Coleman Molnar2209 days ago
Aleksandar Sasha Djordjevic, Head Coach of Panathinaikos Athen
Sports

Serbia Basketball Head Coach on Team USA: 'If We Meet, May God Help Them'

"Let’s let [Team USA] play their basketball and we will play ours."

Xavier Hamilton2533 days ago
Granit Xhaka Swizterland
Sports

The Biggest Geopolitical Moment in This World Cup Just Happened

Granit Xhaka and Xherdan Shaqiri, two Albanian refugees, who both fled their home country during the Yugoslav War, both scored against Serbia in the World Cup. For their celebrations, they threw up the Albanian Eagle and gave a genuine fuck you to Serbia.

Matt Welty2947 days ago

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