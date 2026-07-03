Latest Stories
Kanye West Albania Concert Set to Go Ahead Despite Global Backlash
Albanian officials are moving forward with Ye’s concert despite a number of critics questioning the decision.
Eric Adams’ Son Drops ‘Jet Lag Dreams’ EP After Competing on Albanian Music TV Show
Jordan Coleman, who performs as Jayoo, participated in an Albanian music competition in 2022.
Bebe Rexha Claims Airport Security 'Threatened' and 'Banned' Her From Flight for Speaking Albanian
The singer called the incident a hate crime.
Video Shows Man Jumping Feet First Through Open Car Window to Stop Erratic Driver
Klodian Elqeni jumped through an open window feet first to try and prevent a reckless driver from careening through a public square in Albania.
The Biggest Geopolitical Moment in This World Cup Just Happened
Granit Xhaka and Xherdan Shaqiri, two Albanian refugees, who both fled their home country during the Yugoslav War, both scored against Serbia in the World Cup. For their celebrations, they threw up the Albanian Eagle and gave a genuine fuck you to Serbia.