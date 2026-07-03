Albania

Related:
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Latest Stories

Kanye West.
Music

Kanye West Albania Concert Set to Go Ahead Despite Global Backlash

Albanian officials are moving forward with Ye’s concert despite a number of critics questioning the decision.

Mark Elibert76 days ago
Mayor Eric Adams and son Jordan Coleman standing together indoors. Adams is wearing a blue cap and a patterned sweater, while Jordan is in a black hoodie.
Music

Eric Adams’ Son Drops ‘Jet Lag Dreams’ EP After Competing on Albanian Music TV Show

Jordan Coleman, who performs as Jayoo, participated in an Albanian music competition in 2022.

Alex Ocho409 days ago
A man jumps through the car window of a reckless driver.
Life

Video Shows Man Jumping Feet First Through Open Car Window to Stop Erratic Driver

Klodian Elqeni jumped through an open window feet first to try and prevent a reckless driver from careening through a public square in Albania.

Gavin Evans1908 days ago
Granit Xhaka Swizterland
Sports

The Biggest Geopolitical Moment in This World Cup Just Happened

Granit Xhaka and Xherdan Shaqiri, two Albanian refugees, who both fled their home country during the Yugoslav War, both scored against Serbia in the World Cup. For their celebrations, they threw up the Albanian Eagle and gave a genuine fuck you to Serbia.

Matt Welty2947 days ago
Advertisement

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App