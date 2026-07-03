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Kering and LVMH Release Statements Follow PETA Allegations of Animal Cruelty
Style

Kering and LVMH Release Statements Following PETA Allegations of Animal Cruelty

Kering and LVMH have released statements in response to a recent PETA investigation that urges luxury brands to stop killing exotic animals.

Brad Callas1672 days ago
No fur
Style

Parent Company of Gucci, Balenciaga, YSL, and Many More Banning Fur Across All Brands

Kering CEO and chairman François-Henri Pinault announced that all of the luxury parent company's in-house brands will go fur-free by fall 2022.

tara mahadevan1757 days ago
sl
Style

Watch Saint Laurent's Men's Spring/Summer 2022 Show

For the show, creative director Anthony Vaccarello enlisted the collaborative services of artist Doug Aitken, who crafted a large-scale installation.

Trace William Cowen1829 days ago
Nordstrom Spring '21
Style

Retro Vacation Vibes Meet Futuristic Streetwear in Spring’s Best Looks

Shop Nordstrom for spring menswear from Givenchy, Loewe Saint Laurent, ALYX, Aries, and Palm Angels.

Andrew Luecke1961 days ago
Complex Best Style Releases Frank Ocean for Stray Rats
Style

Best Style Releases This Week: Stray Rats x Marc Jacobs, Dover Street Market Collabs, 'Blonded' Merch & More

Frank Ocean merch, Stray Rats x Marc Jacobs, and Bathing Ape and Noah collaborations with Dover Street Market highlight this week's best releases

Lei Takanashi2367 days ago
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mrporter saint laurent6
Style

Best Style Releases This Week: Saint Laurent, Human Made x Girls Don't Cry, Rokit, and More

A detailed look at this week's best style releases including Saint Laurent for MR PORTER, Human Made x Girls Don't Cry, the latest from Rokit, and more.

Mike DeStefano2620 days ago
Drake
Style

Drake Flexes in the OVO Edition of 'How Much Is Your Outfit?'

"Might be the first million-dollar outfit on Kof's channel."

Joshua Espinoza2662 days ago
Travis Scott
Music

Travis Scott Shares "Can't Say" Video

The past week or so has been huge for Travis Scott, and he seems eager to keep his current hot streak going with a new 'ASTROWORLD' music video.

Joe Price2719 days ago
Balenciaga Triple S
Sneakers

High Fashion Needs to Stop Ripping off Sneaker Culture

High fashion has an obsession with sneaker culture, but it's not going about it the right way. You can't just take popular sneaker designs and recreate them with premium leathers and charge $800. Here's why high-fashion brands need to get all the way the fuck out of sneaker culture.

Matt Welty2898 days ago
Travis Scott x Saint Laurent Playlist
Music

Travis Scott and Saint Laurent's Collaborative Playlist Is Now Available on Apple Music

The 12-track effort includes songs by Kanye West, Cardi B, James Blake, and Kid Cudi.

Joshua Espinoza3114 days ago
travis scott saint laurent
Music

Travis Scott and Saint Laurent Bless Fans With Limited Edition Leather Vinyl Album (UPDATE)

La Flame curated a special playlist for the extremely limited vinyl featuring Kanye, Frank, and more.

Trace William Cowen3136 days ago
Not Available Lead
Style

The Most Unexpected Style Moments of 2016

From Whoopi in Vetements to The Weeknd's new haircut, these are the style events that surprised us most this year.

Steve Dool3496 days ago
Best Style Brands 2016
Style

The Best Men's Style Brands of 2016

Supreme, Gucci, Saint Laurent, John Elliott and more: These men's fashion labels were a bright spot in an otherwise totally sucky year.

Steve Dool3515 days ago

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