Ryan Lewis

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Macklemore's new music video "Next Year"
Music

Macklemore and Ryan Lewis Reunite for New Single and Video "Next Year" f/ Windser

Macklemore and Ryan Lewis have reunited for their first collaboration in five years, with the release of the new single and music video "Next Year."

Brad Callas1722 days ago
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Music

Watch the Livestream of Bonnaroo f/ Performances By Macklemore and Ryan Lewis, LCD Soundsystem, and More

Tune in to this livestream all weekend to catch your favorite artists, including Macklemore and Ryan Lewis, LCD Soundsystem, live at Bonnaroo.

Eric Diep3689 days ago
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Music

Macklemore and Ryan Lewis Share Their New Video For "Brad Pitt's Cousin"

This is the duo's latest video off their recent album, 'This Unruly Mess I've Made.'

jessielmorris3749 days ago
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Music

Macklemore Purchased a Nude Justin Bieber Painting Off the Internet

The rapper's taste for artwork was revealed in a new interview with 'Rolling Stone.'

jessielmorris3779 days ago
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Music

Macklemore Says He Should Have Warned Iggy Azalea About Her Name-Drop on "White Privilege II"

The song appeared on Macklemore's new album, 'This Unruly Mess I've Made.'

Zach Frydenlund3788 days ago
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Music

Stream Macklemore and Ryan Lewis' 'This Unruly Mess I've Made' Album Release Concert in Seattle

Watch the duo perform songs off the album for the first time.

Eric Diep3793 days ago
Music

Macklemore and Ryan Lewis' 'This Unruly Mess I've Made' Album Is Finally Here

The project features Chance the Rapper, YG, Ed Sheeran, KRS-One, Leon Bridges, and more.

Zach Frydenlund3794 days ago
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Music

Listen to Macklemore and Ryan Lewis' "Buckshot" f/ KRS-One

Their new album drops next week.

Zach Frydenlund3802 days ago
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Music

Listen to Macklemore and Ryan Lewis' "Growing Up" f/ Ed Sheeran

Macklemore shares the first record off his upcoming album.

edwinortiz3999 days ago
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Music

According to Billboard, Macklemore's "Thrift Shop" is the Top Rap Song of All Time

Macklemore is the king of Billboard's all-time Hot Rap Songs chart.

Sowmya Krishnamurthy4515 days ago

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