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Macklemore and Ryan Lewis Reunite for New Single and Video "Next Year" f/ Windser
Macklemore and Ryan Lewis have reunited for their first collaboration in five years, with the release of the new single and music video "Next Year."
Watch the Livestream of Bonnaroo f/ Performances By Macklemore and Ryan Lewis, LCD Soundsystem, and More
Tune in to this livestream all weekend to catch your favorite artists, including Macklemore and Ryan Lewis, LCD Soundsystem, live at Bonnaroo.
Macklemore and Ryan Lewis Share Their New Video For "Brad Pitt's Cousin"
This is the duo's latest video off their recent album, 'This Unruly Mess I've Made.'
Macklemore Purchased a Nude Justin Bieber Painting Off the Internet
The rapper's taste for artwork was revealed in a new interview with 'Rolling Stone.'
Macklemore and Ryan Lewis' 'This Unruly Mess I've Made' Cracks the Top 5 on Billboard 200 Chart
Some notable movements in this week's charts.
Macklemore Says He Should Have Warned Iggy Azalea About Her Name-Drop on "White Privilege II"
The song appeared on Macklemore's new album, 'This Unruly Mess I've Made.'
Macklemore and Ryan Lewis Announce 'This Unruly Mess I've Made' North American Tour
'This Unruly Mess I've Made' is out now.
Stream Macklemore and Ryan Lewis' 'This Unruly Mess I've Made' Album Release Concert in Seattle
Watch the duo perform songs off the album for the first time.
Macklemore and Ryan Lewis' 'This Unruly Mess I've Made' Album Is Finally Here
The project features Chance the Rapper, YG, Ed Sheeran, KRS-One, Leon Bridges, and more.
Macklemore and Ryan Lewis Share a Powerful Message in the "Kevin" Video f/ Leon Bridges
The duo's new album comes out this week.
Listen to Macklemore and Ryan Lewis' "Buckshot" f/ KRS-One
Their new album drops next week.
Macklemore and Ryan Lewis Reveal the Tracklist and Features for 'This Unruly Mess I've Made'
The album comes out later this month.
Macklemore on "White Privilege II": "My Place in Talking About This Is Going to Have Contradictions"
He also talks about the Iggy Azalea line.
Listen to Macklemore and Ryan Lewis' "White Privilege II" f/ Jamila Woods
Off their upcoming album.
Listen to Macklemore and Ryan Lewis' "Growing Up" f/ Ed Sheeran
Macklemore shares the first record off his upcoming album.
According to Billboard, Macklemore's "Thrift Shop" is the Top Rap Song of All Time
Macklemore is the king of Billboard's all-time Hot Rap Songs chart.