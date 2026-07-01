We Put the New ASICS NOVABLAST™ 6 to the Test at the Bandit Grand Prix

There's a certain comfort that comes with a 10K or a half marathon.



Maybe not during the first few miles, but eventually you settle into a rhythm. Your breathing evens out, your body finds a groove and, if you're lucky, you even hit that elusive runner's high.



A 5K is a completely different beast.



I learned that the hard way at this year's Bandit Grand Prix in Brooklyn, where I had the opportunity to be among the first runners to test the new ASICS NOVABLAST™ 6 ahead of its July 1 release.

Held at Brooklyn Storehouse inside the Brooklyn Navy Yard, the Bandit Grand Prix has become one of New York City's most unique running events. Inspired by the energy and intensity of motorsport racing—hence the "Grand Prix" name—the event transforms competitive running into an all-day spectacle. Thousands of runners cycle through qualifying heats before the final rounds in the evening, creating an atmosphere that feels equal parts race, community gathering, and a celebration of running culture.



The energy was impossible to miss.

A DJ kept the crowd moving throughout the day, spectators lined the course, runners exchanged race stories between heats, and, before every wave, participants gathered inside the massive warehouse beneath giant screens displaying a dramatic countdown sequence.



Three.



Two.



One.



GO.



And just like that, every runner exploded off the line.

Before the race began, ASICS gave runners an early look at the new NOVABLAST™ 6 and offered runners the opportunity to test the shoe on treadmills, alongside a full lineup of performance running products available for race day.



What I appreciated most was that ASICS made all of these products available to runners. It felt less like they were trying to sell you something and more like they were inviting you to experience the brand for yourself.



Which is exactly what I did.

I lined up for the first women's heat at 2:55 p.m. feeling confident heading into a distance I'd convinced myself would be easier than the 10K I ran earlier this year.



I was wrong.



The course consisted of five one-kilometer laps winding through the grounds of Brooklyn Storehouse, and the route mixed concrete and gravel surfaces while weaving through sharp turns around the venue.



The moment the countdown hit zero and the woman’s voice shouted, “GO,” everyone around me took off, and I made the classic 5K mistake.



I went out way too fast.



Part of it was the atmosphere. Another part was adrenaline. But, mostly, it was the fact that many of the runners around me looked—and ran—like professionals. Several women in my heat would go on to post times in the 15-to-18-minute range.



As you can imagine, the pressure to keep up was real.

By the end of Lap 1, I was already feeling it.



Coming off a recent 10K where pacing was everything, I got caught up in the speed of the race and spent the opening kilometer chasing runners I had absolutely no business trying to keep up with.



Fortunately, this was also around the time I started noticing why so many runners are excited about the release of the NOVABLAST™ 6.



By Lap 2, when my legs were asking for a little help, the shoe's energy return became impossible to ignore.





The shoe felt responsive without feeling overly soft. There was a noticeable bounce with every stride, but not the kind that makes you feel like you're sinking into a marshmallow. Instead, it struck a balance that felt both energetic and stable—a combination that became increasingly important as fatigue started creeping in.



The knit upper was another standout.



It offered flexibility through the forefoot while maintaining a secure fit around the ankle. And as the course shifted between concrete, gravel, and a series of tight, winding turns, the shoe never felt unstable or overly rigid.

By Lap 3, I realized something important: I wasn't thinking about the shoe anymore. And, honestly, that's probably the highest compliment I can give a running shoe.



There were no hotspots, discomfort, concerns about support, or anything distracting me from the race itself.





The NOVABLAST™ 6 simply disappeared beneath me and let me focus on running.



By Lap 4, the mental battle began. I wasn’t worried about my feet or my legs, I was just ready for the race to be over.



And by Lap 5, I was completely tapped out.



I crossed the finish line in 27 minutes—not exactly threatening any podium spots, but considering I was simultaneously racing and stopping to capture content throughout the race, I'll take it.

Ultimately, the experience reinforced something I've discovered recently: a hard 5K can actually feel tougher than a 10K.



When I ran a 10K earlier this year, the first few miles were the hardest part. Eventually, I found a rhythm, settled into the pace, and even finished the second half of the race faster than the first. However, a 5K doesn't really give you that opportunity.



You never fully settle in and hit that runner's high. The discomfort starts almost immediately and sticks around until the finish line.



But that's what made the NOVABLAST™ 6 so impressive.



What stood out most wasn't how the shoe felt at the beginning of the race, it was how it felt when the fatigue set in.

Even as my energy faded, the NOVABLAST™ 6 remained responsive and consistent. The ride felt just as smooth during the final lap as it did during the first. More importantly, I crossed the finish line feeling like the shoe still had plenty left in the tank—even if I didn't.



That might be the biggest takeaway.



While the NOVABLAST™ 6 handled the demands of a fast, high-intensity 5K, it also felt like a shoe capable of going much longer. The combination of energy return, comfort, stability, and versatility makes it easy to imagine taking it from race day to everyday training runs.

As the afternoon transitioned into the evening finals, the atmosphere around the Bandit Grand Prix never slowed down.



Runners stuck around to cheer on competitors, music continued pumping through the venue, friends reunited after races, and conversations carried on long after finishers crossed the line. It felt less like a race and more like a celebration of running culture.

Events like this are a reminder of why New York's running scene continues to grow. People come for the competition, but they stay for the community.



That's what made the partnership between ASICS and Bandit feel so natural. Both understand that today's runners care about performance, but they also care about connection. They want products that perform at a high level, but they also want experiences that bring people together.



The NOVABLAST™ 6 sits right at that intersection.

So, after five hard laps around Brooklyn Storehouse, I walked away impressed by the shoe, but I also walked away reminded that running has become about more than pace, distance, or finish times. It's about showing up.



And on one of Brooklyn's biggest days for running culture, the ASICS NOVABLAST™ 6 showed up.



Shop the ASICS NOVABLAST™ 6 here.